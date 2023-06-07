AVN 50.76 Increased By ▲ 2.66 (5.53%)
BAFL 28.90 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.35%)
BOP 3.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.06%)
CNERGY 3.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.91%)
DFML 10.91 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.09%)
DGKC 52.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-0.68%)
EPCL 43.70 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.92%)
FCCL 12.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.8%)
FFL 6.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.83%)
FLYNG 5.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.83%)
GGL 10.61 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (3.01%)
HUBC 68.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.3%)
HUMNL 5.91 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.85%)
KAPCO 22.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.57%)
KEL 1.83 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 29.73 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.2%)
MLCF 28.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.87%)
NETSOL 80.85 Increased By ▲ 5.85 (7.8%)
OGDC 78.20 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PAEL 9.72 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIBTL 4.29 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.7%)
PPL 60.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.16%)
PRL 14.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.78%)
SILK 1.09 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 42.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-1.01%)
TELE 7.22 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (3.88%)
TPLP 12.37 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (3.17%)
TRG 99.56 Increased By ▲ 3.06 (3.17%)
UNITY 13.80 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (3.14%)
WTL 1.21 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (4.31%)
BR100 4,197 Increased By 3.8 (0.09%)
BR30 14,502 Increased By 62.9 (0.44%)
KSE100 41,956 Increased By 32.3 (0.08%)
KSE30 14,880 Increased By 7.7 (0.05%)
Jun 07, 2023
World

Iran’s embassy reopens in Saudi Arabia for first time in 7 years

Reuters Published 07 Jun, 2023 06:05am
RIYADH: Iran officially reopened its embassy in Saudi Arabia on Tuesday, a Reuters witness said, following a deal to re-establish ties and ease a long rivalry that fuelled conflicts across the Middle East.

A ceremony was held inside the embassy’s compound with dozens of diplomats and officials attending the reopening of the diplomatic mission for the first time in seven years.

“We consider today an important day in the relations between Islamic Republic of Iran and Saudi Arabia,” Iran’s Deputy Foreign Minister for Consular Affairs Alireza Bikdeli said.

