AVN 51.08 Increased By ▲ 2.98 (6.2%)
BAFL 28.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BOP 3.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.06%)
CNERGY 3.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.91%)
DFML 10.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DGKC 52.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-0.68%)
EPCL 43.85 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (1.27%)
FCCL 12.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.8%)
FFL 6.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.83%)
FLYNG 5.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.83%)
GGL 10.57 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (2.62%)
HUBC 68.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.3%)
HUMNL 5.93 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.19%)
KAPCO 22.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.53%)
KEL 1.83 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 29.70 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.1%)
MLCF 28.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.52%)
NETSOL 80.85 Increased By ▲ 5.85 (7.8%)
OGDC 78.25 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.06%)
PAEL 9.75 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.31%)
PIBTL 4.29 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.7%)
PPL 61.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.11%)
PRL 14.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.65%)
SILK 1.09 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 42.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-0.87%)
TELE 7.24 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (4.17%)
TPLP 12.38 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (3.25%)
TRG 99.75 Increased By ▲ 3.25 (3.37%)
UNITY 13.74 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (2.69%)
WTL 1.21 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (4.31%)
BR100 4,199 Increased By 6.1 (0.14%)
BR30 14,513 Increased By 74.1 (0.51%)
KSE100 41,967 Increased By 43.8 (0.1%)
KSE30 14,887 Increased By 14.6 (0.1%)
Brecorder Logo
Jun 07, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

SSUET, Ihsan Trust to provide interest-free loan to students

Recorder Report Published 07 Jun, 2023 06:05am
Follow us

KARACHI: Sir Syed University of Engineering & Technology (SSUET) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Ihsan Trust to mutually strengthen each other’s capacity and in playing their role in providing education to those communities and individuals who have been admitted to SSUET on merit and are not in a position or cannot afford all the fees and other charges.

Elaborating on the details of the agreement, Registrar SSUET, Syed Sarfraz Ali said that “For providing the interest-free loan facility of Rs6 million per year to the students of SSUET, a special and specific agreement will be made with each selected student by IT.

The initial selection will be carried out by the SSUET and IT will conduct the final interview and appraisal before entering into an agreement with the student for providing this Interest-Free Loan facility on a purely “Need-cum-Merit” basis.”

SSUET will facilitate IT in conducting a seminar (detailed presentation) to all the students and faculty of SSUET on Islamic banking and IT.

Registrar Commodore Engr Syed Sarfraz Ali (R) signed the MoU on behalf of the Sir Syed University, while General Manager Fayyaz ur Rehman, signed the agreement for Ihsan Trust.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

ISLAMIC BANKING mou Sir Syed University of Engineering & Technology Fayyaz ur Rehman Engr Syed Sarfraz Ali (R) interest free loan to students

Comments

1000 characters

SSUET, Ihsan Trust to provide interest-free loan to students

World Bank revises Pakistan’s GDP growth downward to 0.4pc

Budget proposals: PM chairs meeting on IT, telecom sectors

PM for making energy sector reforms part of budget

Bilawal, Hamoudi agree to boost ties in diverse fields

Foreign loans, debt servicing: Repayment revised upward by MoEA

FBR expresses reservations at PD’s policy guideline

RE projects: Punjab govt urges Centre to issue instructions for bidding

Sales tax zero-rating on supply of dairy products to continue

Nepra hints at revising cold storages’ tariff

Covid-19 Active Response & Expenditure Support: ADB’s IED terms ‘Pakistan Programme’ highly successful

Read more stories