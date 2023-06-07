SSUET, Ihsan Trust to provide interest-free loan to students

KARACHI: Sir Syed University of Engineering & Technology (SSUET) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Ihsan Trust to mutually strengthen each other’s capacity and in playing their role in providing education to those communities and individuals who have been admitted to SSUET on merit and are not in a position or cannot afford all the fees and other charges.

Elaborating on the details of the agreement, Registrar SSUET, Syed Sarfraz Ali said that “For providing the interest-free loan facility of Rs6 million per year to the students of SSUET, a special and specific agreement will be made with each selected student by IT.

The initial selection will be carried out by the SSUET and IT will conduct the final interview and appraisal before entering into an agreement with the student for providing this Interest-Free Loan facility on a purely “Need-cum-Merit” basis.”

SSUET will facilitate IT in conducting a seminar (detailed presentation) to all the students and faculty of SSUET on Islamic banking and IT.

Registrar Commodore Engr Syed Sarfraz Ali (R) signed the MoU on behalf of the Sir Syed University, while General Manager Fayyaz ur Rehman, signed the agreement for Ihsan Trust.

