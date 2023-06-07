Increase in illegal arms carriers: Lahore Police launch crackdowns

LAHORE: In a joint operation, Lahore Police and the Punjab Safe Cities Authority have successfully apprehended an individual involved in illegal arms Carriers.

According to details, through live monitoring and vigilant checking of the safe city cameras and social media monitoring a suspicious armed person was captured. Upon identification by the Safe Cities surveillance, the police arrested Abdullah, who was found in possession of 30 bore pistols along with ammunition. A case has been registered against the arrested suspect in accordance with the law.

Furthermore, the social media monitoring led to the identification of two more accomplices of the suspect. A dedicated police team has been formed to apprehend the remaining culprits.

SP Shahzad Rafique Awan highlighted that the Illicit Weapons Escalate Crime Incidents, Lahore Police Launches Stringent Crackdown. He urged citizens to promptly report any suspicious activities in their surroundings to ensure public safety.

