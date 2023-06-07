Jazz joins CoRe Alliance to advance climate commitment

ISLAMABAD: Jazz has announced joining the Collect and Recycle (CoRe) Alliance to advance its climate commitment.

This World Environment Day, the company has reiterated its ambition to reduce its carbon footprint through energy efficiency and other measures that will reduce emissions and increase adaptation efforts as part of its sustainability agenda.

Joined by the country’s leading industry players, non-governmental organisations, and renowned packaging firms, CoRe is an alliance that envisions creating a circular economy by reducing packaging footprint and encouraging sustainable and innovative practices.

The Alliance’s members included The Coca-Cola Company, Ecolean, Engro Polymer & Chemicals, FrieslandCampina, Green Earth Recycling, Lucky Core Industries Limited, METRO, Nestlé Pakistan, Novatex, Packages, PARCO, PepsiCo, SDPI, SPEL, Tetra Pak, Total PARCO, UNDP, Unilever, and WWF-Pakistan.

“Climate action is a collective responsibility and at Jazz, we remain committed to being part of the solution; the company is pursuing several initiatives focusing on energy conservation, and our pledge with the net-zero commitment by 2050 with GSMA is a reflection of our ambition to combat climate change for a healthier planet,” said Syed Fakhar Ahmed, Chief Corporate & Regulatory Officer at Jazz.

“CoRe is Pakistan’s first multi-stakeholder packaging alliance that brings together like-minded organizations to work on tackling packaging waste and I am happy to welcome Jazz as its newest member. I believe that with Jazz’s vision to empower the lives and livelihoods of the people of Pakistan through technology and its position as the country’s leading digital player, we will accelerate towards a waste-free future,” said Sheikh Waqar Ahmad, Chief Executive Officer, CoRe.

The CoRe Alliance membership will provide the cellular and digital services giant, Jazz, with an opportunity to sit with other climate-focused members and industry experts to chalk out a roadmap on how to tackle Pakistan’s troubling climate challenge effectively in the long run.

The CoRe platform will allow Jazz to brainstorm necessary reforms and solutions, as well as realistic execution plans, with the other members.

