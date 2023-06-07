War against terrorism: Governor focuses on role of LEAs personnel

LAHORE: Punjab Governor Muhammad Balighur Rehman has lauded the role of officers and personnel of the law enforcement agencies in the war against terrorism.

Those who sacrificed their lives while defending the country, the nation salutes their sacrifices, he said while talking to a delegation comprising under training Deputy Superintendents of Sindh Police at the National Police Academy Islamabad, led by DIG Police National Police Training Academy, Nauman Siddiqui, who called on him at Governor House, here on Tuesday.

Speaking on the occasion, the governor said that joining of police service by the young officers is encouraging and the nation has high expectations from them.

He expressed the hope that the young officers would play their role in improving the police station culture and restore the confidence of people in the police.

He urged the police officers to make honesty and good conduct their motto and render their services to the fullest to ensure speedy justice to the people.

