BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices

KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Tuesday (June 06, 2023). ==================================== BR...
Recorder Report Published 07 Jun, 2023 06:05am
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Tuesday (June 06, 2023).

====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
             BRINDEX100             
====================================
Day Close:                 41,923.46
High:                      42,026.94
Low:                       41,667.94
Net Change:                   255.52
Volume (000):                122,487
Value (000):               6,024,415
Makt Cap (000)         1,496,342,000
------------------------------------
BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  7,417.15
NET CH                      (-) 4.99
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  4,608.54
NET CH                     (+) 22.19
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  8,561.77
NET CH                      (+) 6.30
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  7,400.45
NET CH                     (+) 17.94
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  3,906.07
NET CH                     (+) 24.86
------------------------------------
BR TECH & COMM
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  3,689.11
NET CH                     (+) 13.02
------------------------------------
As on:                  06-June-2023
====================================

These indices are available Live on Aaj TV, www.brecorder.com and www.khistocks.com.

For further information please visit www.khistocks.com

