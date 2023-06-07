Markets
BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Tuesday (June 06, 2023).
====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
BRINDEX100
====================================
Day Close: 41,923.46
High: 42,026.94
Low: 41,667.94
Net Change: 255.52
Volume (000): 122,487
Value (000): 6,024,415
Makt Cap (000) 1,496,342,000
------------------------------------
BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER
------------------------------------
Day Close: 7,417.15
NET CH (-) 4.99
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close: 4,608.54
NET CH (+) 22.19
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 8,561.77
NET CH (+) 6.30
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close: 7,400.45
NET CH (+) 17.94
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 3,906.07
NET CH (+) 24.86
------------------------------------
BR TECH & COMM
------------------------------------
Day Close: 3,689.11
NET CH (+) 13.02
------------------------------------
As on: 06-June-2023
====================================
