KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Tuesday (June 06, 2023).

==================================== BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE ==================================== BRINDEX100 ==================================== Day Close: 41,923.46 High: 42,026.94 Low: 41,667.94 Net Change: 255.52 Volume (000): 122,487 Value (000): 6,024,415 Makt Cap (000) 1,496,342,000 ------------------------------------ BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER ------------------------------------ Day Close: 7,417.15 NET CH (-) 4.99 ------------------------------------ BR CEMENT ------------------------------------ Day Close: 4,608.54 NET CH (+) 22.19 ------------------------------------ BR COMMERCIAL BANKS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 8,561.77 NET CH (+) 6.30 ------------------------------------ BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION ------------------------------------ Day Close: 7,400.45 NET CH (+) 17.94 ------------------------------------ BR OIL AND GAS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 3,906.07 NET CH (+) 24.86 ------------------------------------ BR TECH & COMM ------------------------------------ Day Close: 3,689.11 NET CH (+) 13.02 ------------------------------------ As on: 06-June-2023 ====================================

