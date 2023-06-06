AVN 48.21 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (1.71%)
BAFL 28.88 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.98%)
BOP 3.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.53%)
CNERGY 3.33 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (5.05%)
DFML 10.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.64%)
DGKC 52.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.88 (-1.64%)
EPCL 43.09 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.94%)
FCCL 12.43 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.47%)
FFL 6.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.17%)
FLYNG 5.97 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.02%)
GGL 10.34 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.87%)
HUBC 68.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-0.63%)
HUMNL 5.85 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.86%)
KAPCO 22.72 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (2.57%)
KEL 1.83 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.67%)
LOTCHEM 29.81 Increased By ▲ 0.89 (3.08%)
MLCF 28.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
NETSOL 75.21 Increased By ▲ 1.11 (1.5%)
OGDC 78.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.05%)
PAEL 9.74 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (4.51%)
PIBTL 4.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.39%)
PPL 61.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-0.6%)
PRL 15.06 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (4.87%)
SILK 1.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.7%)
SNGP 42.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-1.41%)
TELE 6.95 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.16%)
TPLP 11.97 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.25%)
TRG 96.97 Increased By ▲ 1.52 (1.59%)
UNITY 13.49 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.81%)
WTL 1.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,193 Increased By 27.2 (0.65%)
BR30 14,439 Increased By 36.2 (0.25%)
KSE100 41,923 Increased By 255.5 (0.61%)
KSE30 14,873 Increased By 74.3 (0.5%)
Brecorder Logo
Jun 07, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Saudi mega-city project NEOM secures $5.6bn for workforce housing

Reuters Published June 6, 2023
Follow us

DUBAI: Saudi Arabia’s planned mega-city NEOM has secured 21 billion riyals ($5.60 billion) in financing and finalized contracts to develop the first phase of housing expansion for its workforce, it said in a statement on Tuesday.

NEOM, a huge economic zone eventually meant to house nine million people, said it plans to offer contracts for a second phase in the temporary residential project in the coming months.

Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman announced plans for NEOM in 2017 as part of his Vision 2030 reform plan, which aims to diversify Saudi Arabia’s economy away from oil.

The kingdom’s sovereign wealth fund is the cornerstone investor in NEOM, a 26,500-square-km (10,230-square-mile) high-tech development on the Red Sea with several zones, including industrial and logistics areas.

Pakistan wants to form larger share of labour force for Saudi’s futuristic NEOM project

NEOM is expected to have capacity for 450,000 people by 2026 and 1.5-2 million people by 2030, eventually housing nine million by 2045, the crown prince said.

The agreement will see an additional 10 communities established across NEOM, adding capacity for 95,000 more occupants once the first phase of the project is completed, NEOM said.

The temporary accommodation, needed during the construction period, can be repurposed once it is no longer needed, it added.

Saudi Arabia MENA NEOM

Comments

1000 characters

Saudi mega-city project NEOM secures $5.6bn for workforce housing

Pakistan now hopes to ink deal with IMF before budget on Friday: report

Rupee falls against US dollar in inter-bank, but gains in open market

Pakistan proposes inflation target of 21% in estimates for upcoming FY24 budget: report

World Bank cuts 2024 global growth forecast as rate hikes bite but lifts 2023 outlook

Punjab govt challenges PTI leader Yasmin Rashid’s acquittal

Zille Shah case: LHC confirms Imran’s pre-arrest bail

Shah Mahmood Qureshi released from jail on LHC’s order

PSX sustains gains, KSE-100 up 0.61%

Pro-agriculture budget expected by brokerage house

Oil falls as economic fears overshadow Saudi output cut

Read more stories