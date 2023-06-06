European stocks recede at open

LONDON: Europe’s main stock markets weakened in opening deals on Tuesday.

London’s benchmark FTSE 100 index of major blue-chip companies shed 0.1 percent to 7,590.71 points from Monday’s closing level.

European shares open flat; London leads on oil boost

In the eurozone, Frankfurt’s DAX also slid 0.1 percent to 15,948.92 points and the Paris CAC 40 dropped 0.2 percent to 7,188.22.