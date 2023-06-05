European shares open flat; London leads on oil boost

AVN 47.41 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (1.63%)
BAFL 28.76 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.91%)
BOP 3.76 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.35%)
CNERGY 3.15 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.64%)
DFML 11.06 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (3.46%)
DGKC 53.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.28%)
EPCL 42.65 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.24%)
FCCL 12.39 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.14%)
FFL 6.02 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.52%)
FLYNG 5.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.5%)
GGL 10.14 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (2.42%)
HUBC 69.42 Increased By ▲ 0.82 (1.2%)
HUMNL 5.80 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.65%)
KAPCO 22.12 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1%)
KEL 1.81 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.69%)
LOTCHEM 29.01 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (2.15%)
MLCF 28.69 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.84%)
NETSOL 74.08 Increased By ▲ 1.68 (2.32%)
OGDC 78.45 Increased By ▲ 2.95 (3.91%)
PAEL 9.29 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.98%)
PIBTL 4.25 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.24%)
PPL 61.57 Increased By ▲ 3.56 (6.14%)
PRL 14.36 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.99%)
SILK 1.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.9%)
SNGP 43.38 Increased By ▲ 2.63 (6.45%)
TELE 6.88 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (4.4%)
TPLP 11.93 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.97%)
TRG 95.07 Increased By ▲ 1.27 (1.35%)
UNITY 13.21 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.38%)
WTL 1.16 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,166 Increased By 34.9 (0.85%)
BR30 14,403 Increased By 325.8 (2.31%)
KSE100 41,668 Increased By 315 (0.76%)
KSE30 14,798 Increased By 134.3 (0.92%)
European shares opened flat on Monday as markets failed to catch the tailwind from a bounce seen last week, while London stocks led regional gains following upbeat performances by energy firms on the back of higher oil prices.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index held its ground at 462.46 points, while London’s FTSE 100 index led gains with a 0.5% climb.

The European oil & gas sector index rose 1%, buttressed by stronger oil prices after top global exporter Saudi Arabia pledged to cut production by another 1 million barrels per day from July.

Markets struggled to carry forward the optimism from gains posted on Friday after euro zone inflation eased, the US averted a debt default, and as growing evidence fuelled bets that the US Federal Reserve might pause interest rate hikes this month.

European shares log best day in two months

Shares of Indivior Plc surged 11% to top the STOXX 600 Index after the drugmaker agreed to pay $102.5 million to settle a lawsuit for its opioid addiction treatment Suboxone.

