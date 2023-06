HONG KONG: Hong Kong stocks opened slightly higher Tuesday morning, extending an advance into a third day, thanks to a rally in tech firms.

The Hang Seng Index edged up 0.05 percent, or 8.61 points, to 19,117.11.

Hong Kong stocks build on gains at start of week

The Shanghai Composite Index dipped 0.12 percent, or 4.03 points, to 3,228.41, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China’s second exchange eased 0.14 percent, or 2.81 points, to 2,030.89.