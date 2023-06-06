Karachi’s mayorship: PPP nominates Murtaza Wahab

KARACHI: The Pakistan Peoples’ Party (PPP) on Monday announced it had nominated Karachi Administrator Murtaza Wahab as its candidate for the city’s mayor slot and Salman Murad for the seat of deputy mayor.

The announcement was made by PPP leader Nisar Khuhro during a press conference in Karachi where he announced the list of PPP nominees for local body seats in Sindh — elections for which are scheduled to take place on June 15.

Nisar Khuhro said his party’s nomination for deputy mayor of Karachi was Salman Murad while Kashif Shoro was the nominee for Hyderabad mayor.

Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) are yet to announce their nominees.

He said that Arsalan Sheikh has been nominated as a candidate for mayor of Sukkur city.

Muhammad Anwar Lohar is nominated as a candidate for the post of mayor of Larkana and Muhammad Amin Sheikh for Deputy mayor of Larkana.

He said that PPP nominated Gul Muhammad Khan Jakarani as a candidate for chairman district council from Kashmore and Altaf Khoso as his vice chairman.

Mir Rashid Khan has been nominated as the chairman candidate for municipal committee Kandhkot and Sher Muhammad Korani is named as a candidate for the vice chairman slot.

Tahir Khoso has been nominated as a candidate for chairman district council Jacobabad.

Qamar Uddin Gopang is nominated for Chairman of District Council Qamar Shahdad Kot candidate. Zulfiqar Kumari for Chairman District Council Shikarpur, Ejaz Leghari for Chairman District Council Larkana, Isran for vice chairman Qamber Shahdad Kot.

On Twitter, PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari congratulated all the nominated candidates and said “People have expressed faith in the PPP. Now let’s go win the next round and get going with what we do best, serving the people.