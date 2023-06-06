PM, Fazl take stock of situation

LAHORE: President of his own faction of the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam, Fazlur Rehman, who is head of the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), called on Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, here on Monday and discussed current political and economic situation besides matters of mutual interest.

Both also held detailed consultation on the next fiscal year budget.

“Fazlur Rehman put forth his suggestions aimed at providing relief to the masses in the upcoming budget,” sources said, adding: “PM Shehbaz informed JUI chief that the government is working hard to overcome the challenges faced by the country and the people would soon receive a relief package.”

The Minister for Communications Asad Mehmood was also present during the meeting.

Later, Fazl visited the residence of PML-N leader Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, to condole the death of his brother Sardar Mahmood Sadiq. The JUI chief remained there for some time and offered “Fateha” for the eternal peace of the departed soul.

Later, talking to media, Fazl said the PDM was a ruling alliance, not an electoral alliance. In electoral politics, every party had its own manifesto and programme and there was possibility of regional alliance for seat adjustment, he added.

Responding to a query, the JUI chief said the PDM would take a unanimous decision on elections. “We are not running away from the elections, he said, adding: “Pakistan started witnessing decline in growth in 2017, people are well aware who has pushed the country into this quagmire.”

He said the JUI-F had been holding bigger rallies than those of PTI but no violation of law was committed in our public gatherings. He said the army act would take its due course when a political party attacked military installation. He said there was also right to appeal against the punishment awarded under the army act.

