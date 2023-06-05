AVN 47.41 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (1.63%)
Celebrities, politicians express grief at India train crash

BR Life & Style Published June 5, 2023
Celebrities and politicians from Pakistan and India joined to voice their grief and offer support and prayers for the victims of a deadly three-train collision in India.

Nearly 300 people were killed on Friday when two express passenger trains and one freight train collided in India’s eastern Odisha state on Friday, in one of the country’s worst rail accidents.

Initial reports suggest that a signalling error sent the Coromandal Express running south from Kolkata to Chennai onto a side track which slammed into a freight train. The wreckage derailed another express train running north from Bengaluru to Kolkata.

Trains resume service 51 hours after deadly India crash

Pakistan actor Mahira Khan, who has worked for the Indian film industry, expressed her grief on Instagram stories, sending her prayers to all those affected.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif also expressed his condolences for all the lives lost on Twitter. “Deeply saddened by the loss of hundreds of lives in a train accident in India.”

“I extend my heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families who lost their loved ones in this tragedy. Prayers for speedy recovery of the injured.”

Bollywood actor Salman Khan voiced his support on Twitter. “Really saddened to hear about the accident. May God rest the souls of the deceased in peace, protect and give strength to the families and the injured from this unfortunate accident.”

Ace cricketer Virat Kohli also prayed for the affected families. “Saddened to hear about the tragic train accident in Odisha. My thoughts and prayers go out to the families who lost their loved ones and wishing a speedy recovery to the injured.”

Foreign Minister of Pakistan, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari also expressed his support, writing, “Saddened to learn of the high death toll in the tragic train accident in Odisha, India. Our condolences for the families of the victims. Wish speedy recovery to the injured.”

Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar wrote: “Heartbreaking to see the visuals from the tragic train accident in Odisha. Praying for the speedy recovery of the injured. My thoughts and condolences to the families of the affected during this difficult time.”

