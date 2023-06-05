AVN 47.05 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.86%)
20,000 tons of DAP fertilizer sent to Afghanistan from Gwadar port

Published 05 Jun, 2023
ISLAMABAD: A private sector consignment of 20,000 tons of DAP fertilizer has been sent from Gwadar port to Afghanistan. This batch of DAP fertilizer was imported from Australia under the Afghan Transit Trade Agreement by KB Fertilizer and Agven Pvt Ltd, enterprises operating in Gwadar Free Zone (South).

An official from COPHC told that the DAP fertilizer has been executed by Shipping service provider (Makran Trader) and Ship clearing agent. “Both of them are local companies.

This means Gwadar port is providing business opportunities to the locals on a large scale,” he added. DAP is used in various industrial processes, such as metal finishing. It also improves crop yield besides the development and growth of flowering plants or leafy plants.

In 2022, Gwadar port processed a private sector consignment of 8,000 tons of DAP fertilizers and transported it via road to Afghanistan, marking the first Afghanistan-bound fertilizer shipment.

