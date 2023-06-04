AVN 46.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.49%)
BAFL 28.59 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.32%)
BOP 3.70 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.21%)
CNERGY 3.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.96%)
DFML 10.68 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.75%)
DGKC 53.81 Increased By ▲ 2.85 (5.59%)
EPCL 42.52 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.05%)
FCCL 12.16 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.53%)
FFL 5.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FLYNG 6.00 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.74%)
GGL 9.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.4%)
HUBC 68.53 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (0.93%)
HUMNL 5.64 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.17%)
KAPCO 21.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.86%)
KEL 1.77 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.57%)
LOTCHEM 28.27 Increased By ▲ 1.37 (5.09%)
MLCF 28.39 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (1.94%)
NETSOL 72.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.17%)
OGDC 75.34 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.05%)
PAEL 9.22 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.55%)
PIBTL 4.22 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (6.84%)
PPL 58.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.07%)
PRL 14.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.47%)
SILK 1.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.63%)
SNGP 40.69 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.05%)
TELE 6.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.2%)
TPLP 11.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.42%)
TRG 93.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.33%)
UNITY 13.03 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.93%)
WTL 1.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.85%)
BR100 4,131 Increased By 4.9 (0.12%)
BR30 14,077 Increased By 105.9 (0.76%)
KSE100 41,353 Increased By 86.2 (0.21%)
KSE30 14,664 Increased By 5.9 (0.04%)
Brecorder Logo
Jun 04, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

PM Shehbaz felicitates Erdogan

  • Conveys heartiest felicitations to President Erdogan on his re-election and wishes him continued success
INP Published June 4, 2023 Updated June 4, 2023 09:35am
Follow us

ANKARA: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif along with other leaders of the world on Saturday attended the inauguration ceremony of President of Turkiye Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

The Prime Minister on behalf of the Government and the people of Pakistan conveyed heartiest felicitations to President Erdogan on his re-election as President of Türkiye and wished him continued success.

While acknowledging the visionary leadership of President Erdogan, Premier Shehbaz Sharif stated that Türkiye’s impressive strides in all fields during the past twenty years, was most remarkable achievement.

As the Turkish Republic commemorates its centenary this year, it was befitting that President Erdogan would continue to lead the great nation on the path to progress and prosperity, he added.

The prime minister also thanked President Erdogan for his efforts to promote regional peace, and for the President’s commitment to diplomacy and dialogue. Reiterating his commitment to further strengthen Pakistan Türkiye brotherly ties and enhancing diverse strategic partnership, the Prime Minister invited President Erdogan to visit Pakistan to co-chair the 7th Meeting of the High Level Strategic Cooperation Council (HLSCC) in Islamabad.

Pakistan and Türkiye enjoy historic relations that transcend the boundaries of time and geography. Both countries have always stood by each other in times of need while celebrating each other’s success.

The President thanked the Prime Minister and reciprocated the warm sentiments, as well as expressing his best wishes for the government and people of Pakistan. Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb also felicitated President Erdogan.

During the ceremony, traditional music and national anthem of Turkiye were played.

President Erdogan was accompanied by his wife Emine Erdogan. In his remarks on the occasion, President Erdogan thanked the people of Turkiye for electing him for another term. He urged people of Turkiye to forge unity and work towards a better future with collective effort.

“Democracy in Turkiye is strong. We will strengthen it further,” he said adding Turkiye wanted good relations with all countries and would play its role for peace and security in the world. President Erdogan thanked leaders of the countries including PM Shehbaz Sharif for attending his inauguration ceremony. High-level officials from 78 countries attended Turkish President Erdogan’s swearing-in ceremony.

The ceremony at the Presidential Complex was attended by 21 heads of state, 13 prime ministers, as well as parliamentary and ministerial-level representatives, and representatives of international organizations, including the Organization of Turkic States (OTS), NATO and the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC).

Earlier, President Erdogan took oath in the Grand National Assembly of Türkiye and began his new term. He received his mandate from the Temporary Speaker of the Grand National Assembly of Turkiye, Devlet Bahceli. After taking oath, Erdogan visited Anitkabir.

President Erdogan hosted guests at a dinner at the Cankaya Palaca, the former home of Turkish presidents, after the ceremony. He is expected to announce his cabinet after dinner.

Erdogan won a presidential runoff election last Sunday with 52.18% of the vote. Opposition candidate Kemal Kilicdaroglu received 47.82%, according to final results released by the country’s Supreme Election Council.

Tayyip Erdogan Shehbaz Sharif NATO PM Shehbaz Sharif HLSCC Turkiye Recep Tayyip Erdogan

Comments

1000 characters

PM Shehbaz felicitates Erdogan

Economic slide arrested, Dar tells businesses

Tax relief measures to facilitate exporters: Dar

Advance tax on cos’ reserves: RRMC’s proposal dropped on corporate sector’s deep concerns

OPEC+ weighs fresh production cuts to rein in weak prices

World's spy chiefs meet in secret conclave in Singapore

Families, rescuers search for victims of India’s worst train crash in decades

PM urges Turkish businesspeople to invest

Gwadar district declared ‘tax-free zone’

IR Common Pool Fund-2023: FBR to make contribution from rewards to diligent taxmen

14 killed in May 9 mayhem: No casualties among police personnel, LEAs

Read more stories