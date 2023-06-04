PPP enjoys strong position in southern Punjab: Mahmood

LAHORE: The Pakistan Peoples’ Party (PPP) is enjoying a strong position in South Punjab, said PPP stalwart Makhdoom Ahmed Mahmood.

The PPP South Punjab president was addressing a press conference on Saturday. He further claimed that the PPP would secure a comeback in South Punjab, Sindh and Balochistan in the next general elections.

Responding to a query, he said, the PPP was not accepting any turncoat but those reverting back had remained part of it in the past.

It may be noted that a good number of politicians from South Punjab have joined the PPP in their meetings with co-chairman PPP Asif Zardari last week.

Mahmood said the PPP’s traditional voter was also taking interest in the party affairs, which is a good sign for the party. They are reverting to the party because both Bilawal and Zardari have promoted nationalism through their politics, he asserted.

He said democracy is being strengthened in the country and political parties are witnessing considerable space now. This is a healthy sign for the parliamentary democracy, he added.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023