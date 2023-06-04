Prices of essential kitchen items show a declining trend

ISLAMABAD: The prices of essential kitchen items have witnessed a declining trend during this week past against the previous week, revealed a survey conducted by Business Recorder, here on Saturday.

The survey observed a reduction in eggs, wheat flour, cooking oil/ghee, Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG), sugar, and vegetables prices. While no changes were observed in prices of pulses, cooked food items, spices, milk, dates, basin, bathing soap, detergents, and other non-perishable items. However, tea and chicken prices witnessed an increase.

Iranian date price is stable at Rs 350 per kg, local dates at Rs 200 per kg, and basin at Rs 200 per kg.

Chicken price went up from Rs 16,000 per 40 kg in the wholesale market to Rs 16,700, which in retail is being sold at Rs 450 against Rs 420 per kg, while chicken meat is being sold at Rs 720 per kg against Rs 650 per kg, egg price went down from Rs 7,500 per carton to Rs 7,000, while in retail, eggs are being sold at Rs 265 per dozen against Rs 275 per dozen.

Sugar price went down from Rs 5,500 to Rs 5,000 per 50 kg in wholesale market which in retail is being sold at Rs 125 per kg.

Wheat flour price witnessed a reduction of Rs 250 per 15kg bag as best quality wheat flour is available at Rs 1,820 per 15kg bag against Rs 2,070, which in retail is being sold at Rs 1,850 per bag against Rs 2,100 per 15kg bag, normal quality wheat flour bag is being sold at Rs 1,800 per 15kg bag against Rs 2,050 in the wholesale market, which in retail is being sold at Rs 1,830 per bag against Rs 2,050.

Tea prices witnessed an increase as Lipton Yellow Label company only has not increased the commodity price by Rs 400 per kg pack but also reduce the package size from 1,000 gram to 900 gram which is available at Rs 2,450 per pack against Rs 2,050 per kg pack and Islamabad tea is available at Rs 1,650, powder chilli price remained stable at Rs 750 per kg, and turmeric powder price went down from Rs 600 to Rs 550 per kg.

Despite an official reduction of Rs 37.5 per kg in LPG prices by the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) the distributors and retailers have yet not implemented the decision.

No changes were observed in spices prices as normal size spice pack is available at Rs 100 per pack, prepared tea cup price at a normal tea stall is available at Rs 70 per cup, the price of a cooked daal plate at a normal hotel is available at Rs 250, cooked vegetable plate at Rs 250, and roti price remained stable at Rs 20 per roti, however, some tandoor owners have reduced the size of the roti and some are selling at Rs 25 per roti, despite the fact wheat flour price has witnessed a reduction of Rs 800 per 15kg bag or Rs 53.33 per kg since touching the highest level.

Rice prices witnessed no fluctuations as best quality basmati rice price is stable at Rs 12,500 per 40kg bag, while the retailers are selling at Rs 350 per kg, normal quality Basmati price is stable at Rs 10,000 per 40kg bag, which in retail is being sold at Rs 300 per kg, and Broken Basmati rice price is stable at Rs 8,000 per bag, which in retail is being sold at Rs 230 per kg.

Despite a significant reduction in ghee/cooking oil prices over the past three weeks which went down from Rs 7,800 per carton of 16 packs to Rs 5,500 per carton a reduction of Rs 2,300 per carton or Rs 143.75 per pack in wholesale market, the retailers have not yet passed on the benefit to the general masses owing to government’s inaction. In retail B-Grade ghee/cooking oil is being sold in the range of Rs 450 per kg to Rs 500 per pack of 900 grams which as per new market rates should be Rs 350-360. While best quality cooking oil/ghee brands such as Dalda ghee prices witnessed no changes which is available at Rs 2,700 per 4.5kg pack and cooking oil at Rs 2,800 per 4.5 litre bottle.

Pulses prices remained stable as best quality maash is available at Rs 488, gram pulse is being sold at Rs300 per kg, whole gram pulse is being sold at Rs 440 per kg, bean lentil at Rs 400 per kg, moong at Rs 320 per kg, and masoor at Rs 320 per kg.

Packed milk prices remained unchanged as small Milk Pak and other brands are available at Rs 70 per pack, while one litre pack is available at Rs 240. Fresh milk price remained stable at Rs 190 per kg and yoghurt prices at Rs 200 per kg. Detergents prices witnessed no changes.

Overall, vegetables prices witnessed a decreasing trend as ginger in wholesale market is available at from Rs 3,300 against Rs 3,500 per 5kg, which in retail is being sold in the range of Rs 700-800 per kg, local garlic price went up from Rs 750 per 5 kg to Rs 900 in the wholesale market which in retail is being sold in the range of Rs 230-275 per kg against Rs 180 per kg, and China garlic price is stable at Rs 1,500 in the wholesale market, which in retail is available in the range of Rs 350-375 per kg against Rs 300 per kg.

Potatoes price remained stable in the range of Rs 200-350 per 5 kg in wholesale, which in retail are being sold at Rs 55-90 per kg, tomato prices went down from Rs 130-170 per 5 kg to Rs 100-150 per 5 kg in the wholesale market, which in retail are being sold in the range of Rs 25-45 per kg against Rs 40-50 per kg and onions prices remained stable at Rs 130-200 per 5 kg, which in retail are being sold in the range of Rs 35-50 per kg.

Capsicum price went down from Rs 75-90 per kg to Rs 65-80 per kg, pumpkin price went down from Rs 80 per kg to Rs 70 per kg, yam price went down from Rs 250 per kg to Rs 230 per kg, cauliflower price in wholesale market went up from Rs 500 per 5 kg to Rs 600, which in retail is being sold in the range of Rs 135-150 per kg against Rs 110-140 per kg, and cabbage price is stable at Rs 125 which in retail is being sold at Rs 35-45 per kg. Bitter gourd price went down from Rs 70-90 per kg to Rs 60-80 per kg, fresh bean price is stable at Rs 500-600 in wholesale market which in retail are being sold at Rs 120-150 and peas price went down from Rs 1,050 per 5 kg to Rs 950 which in retail are being sold at Rs 220-240 per kg against Rs 230-250 per kg.

Best quality bananas price went down from Rs 300 per dozen to Rs 270 and normal quality bananas price went down from Rs 80-150 per dozen to Rs 75-130 per dozen, guava price is stable at Rs 130 per kg, Iranian kala killo apple is available in the range of Rs 250-430, white apples are available in the range of Rs 130-160. Different types of mangoes are available in the range of Rs 75-250 per kg against Rs 75-200 per dozen, falsa is available at Rs 250 per kg against Rs 300 per kg, cherry at Rs 350 against Rs 425 per pack of 800 grams, peach at Rs 90-250 per kg and plump at Rs 220-400 per kg.

