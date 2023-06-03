Governor says steps under way to resolve problems of power consumers

LAHORE: Punjab Governor Muhammad Baligh-ur-Rehman said on Friday the government is making efforts to resolve the problems of consumers related to electricity on priority basis.

He said this during a meeting with a delegation of Board members led by Chairman Board of Directors Lesco, Mian Muhammad Nauman, here on Friday.

During the meeting, the governor was given a detailed briefing on the overall performance of Lesco and the measures taken to provide uninterrupted electricity to the people.

Speaking on the occasion, the governor said that serving the people and providing them with basic facilities are among the top priorities of the government.

He added that the government is making efforts to provide relief to the salaried class, and the common people in the budget.

He said that it is responsibility of all the government institutions to ensure timely measures to redress the grievances of the people.

Chairman Board of Directors of Lesco Hafiz Mian Muhammad Nauman said that so far 5,000 complaints have been redressed. He said that dues of Rs 7 billion from government departments and Rs 26 billion from non-government organizations are pending.

He said that they have given instructions to supply electricity to Wasa, hospitals and jails despite non-payment of dues. He said that Chinese company will soon supply new digital meters to all users.

He said that the construction of workshops in four districts will be completed by the month of September to repair the damaged transformers within the limits in the precincts of Lahore.

Meanwhile, talking to Lahore Qalandars CEO Atif Rana, the governor said that promoting sports activities among the youth is essential for a healthy society. “Sports bring out various positive qualities in the society including endurance, tolerance, patience and discipline,” he said and appreciated the Players Development Programme of Lahore Qalandars. Atif Rana said that Players Development Programme will be started in South Punjab soon. He said that there is a lot of talent in South Punjab and players will be brought forward from there.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023