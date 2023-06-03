AVN 46.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.49%)
BAFL 28.59 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.32%)
BOP 3.70 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.21%)
CNERGY 3.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.96%)
DFML 10.68 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.75%)
DGKC 53.81 Increased By ▲ 2.85 (5.59%)
EPCL 42.52 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.05%)
FCCL 12.16 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.53%)
FFL 5.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FLYNG 6.00 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.74%)
GGL 9.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.4%)
HUBC 68.53 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (0.93%)
HUMNL 5.64 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.17%)
KAPCO 21.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.86%)
KEL 1.77 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.57%)
LOTCHEM 28.27 Increased By ▲ 1.37 (5.09%)
MLCF 28.39 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (1.94%)
NETSOL 72.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.17%)
OGDC 75.34 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.05%)
PAEL 9.22 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.55%)
PIBTL 4.22 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (6.84%)
PPL 58.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.07%)
PRL 14.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.47%)
SILK 1.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.63%)
SNGP 40.69 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.05%)
TELE 6.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.2%)
TPLP 11.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.42%)
TRG 93.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.33%)
UNITY 13.03 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.93%)
WTL 1.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.85%)
BR100 4,131 Increased By 4.9 (0.12%)
BR30 14,077 Increased By 105.9 (0.76%)
KSE100 41,353 Increased By 86.2 (0.21%)
KSE30 14,664 Increased By 5.9 (0.04%)
Brecorder Logo
Jun 03, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Dastgir opens three-day ‘ISEM & IREM Exhibition’

Recorder Report Published 03 Jun, 2023 03:52am
Follow us

LAHORE: The Federal Minister for Energy, Khurram Dastgir Khan has said that the renewable energy is the need of the hour and the government is allocating resources and putting in sincere efforts to mitigate the carbon footprint in the country.

Khurram Dastgir Khan said this while inaugurating the second International Solar Energy Meet (ISEM) Expo and IEEEP IREM Expo, Pakistan’s premium Solar Energy, electronics and electrical exhibition, at Expo Centre Lahore on Friday.

The Federal Minister said that the government is encouraging the proliferation of the clean and green energy solutions. “This event is a step towards the future of the renewable and wind energy, which will reduce the power cost of the consumers,” he said, adding that government will soon launch a project for the manufacturing of solar panels in the country.

He said that such exhibitions can go a long way towards achieving the goal of clean and green energy, reducing the carbon footprint in Pakistan. He said that despite financial constraints the government is considering to waive off duty on the import of solar panels and the related equipment to promote the use modern technology.

Ms. Sania Awais, Managing Director Punjab Power Development Board at the eve said that commercial and domestic consumers should ensure the use of solar energy to deal with the power crisis in Pakistan.

IEEEP IREM Expo will focus on Power Transformers, Power Technology, Capacitors, Batteries, Heavy Duty Cables, Power Distribution Equipment, Wind Energy, Hydropower, Bio-energy, Bio Gas, Bio-Fuel, Hydrogen, Geo-Thermal Energy, Solar Energy and more.

The sessions will be attended by the IEEEP members and Technical Delegates. The conference will include active Q&A sessions, networking programs and B2B networking to facilitate much needed access to a wealth of industry leading knowledge, information exchange and actionable takeaways.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

Khurram Dastgir Khan solar energy IEEEP ISEM Expo B2B networking

Comments

1000 characters

Dastgir opens three-day ‘ISEM & IREM Exhibition’

Pakistan’s textile exports plunge 20% in May: APTMA

Afghanistan, Iran, Russia: Country outlines process for barter trade

PSDP allocates Rs1.1trn: Govt sets 3.5pc GDP growth target for FY24

Provincialisation of Discos: PC nominates senior member to facilitate Power Division

Indian train collision death toll nears 300, another 850 injured

July-May trade deficit shrinks 40.59pc to $25.79bn YoY

Expanding export base, mitigating global trade risks: SBP informs Senate panel of EXIM Bank’s main objective

US defence chief tells China talks essential to avoid crisis

$700m Dasu transmission line: Senate panel smells a rat in NTDC’s contract process

‘External development loans, advances’: MoEA seeks budget estimates under grant

Read more stories