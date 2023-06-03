Dastgir opens three-day ‘ISEM & IREM Exhibition’

LAHORE: The Federal Minister for Energy, Khurram Dastgir Khan has said that the renewable energy is the need of the hour and the government is allocating resources and putting in sincere efforts to mitigate the carbon footprint in the country.

Khurram Dastgir Khan said this while inaugurating the second International Solar Energy Meet (ISEM) Expo and IEEEP IREM Expo, Pakistan’s premium Solar Energy, electronics and electrical exhibition, at Expo Centre Lahore on Friday.

The Federal Minister said that the government is encouraging the proliferation of the clean and green energy solutions. “This event is a step towards the future of the renewable and wind energy, which will reduce the power cost of the consumers,” he said, adding that government will soon launch a project for the manufacturing of solar panels in the country.

He said that such exhibitions can go a long way towards achieving the goal of clean and green energy, reducing the carbon footprint in Pakistan. He said that despite financial constraints the government is considering to waive off duty on the import of solar panels and the related equipment to promote the use modern technology.

Ms. Sania Awais, Managing Director Punjab Power Development Board at the eve said that commercial and domestic consumers should ensure the use of solar energy to deal with the power crisis in Pakistan.

IEEEP IREM Expo will focus on Power Transformers, Power Technology, Capacitors, Batteries, Heavy Duty Cables, Power Distribution Equipment, Wind Energy, Hydropower, Bio-energy, Bio Gas, Bio-Fuel, Hydrogen, Geo-Thermal Energy, Solar Energy and more.

The sessions will be attended by the IEEEP members and Technical Delegates. The conference will include active Q&A sessions, networking programs and B2B networking to facilitate much needed access to a wealth of industry leading knowledge, information exchange and actionable takeaways.

