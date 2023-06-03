KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Friday (June 02, 2023).

==================================== BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE ==================================== BRINDEX100 ==================================== Day Close: 41,352.99 High: 41,403.43 Low: 41,237.41 Net Change: 86.22 Volume (000): 67,590 Value (000): 3,024,677 Makt Cap (000) 1,476,142,000 ------------------------------------ BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER ------------------------------------ Day Close: 7,431.37 NET CH (+) 9.61 ------------------------------------ BR CEMENT ------------------------------------ Day Close: 4,594.14 NET CH (+) 52.14 ------------------------------------ BR COMMERCIAL BANKS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 8,557.53 NET CH (+) 60.12 ------------------------------------ BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION ------------------------------------ Day Close: 7,286.04 NET CH (+) 36.90 ------------------------------------ BR OIL AND GAS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 3,731.96 NET CH (-) 11.94 ------------------------------------ BR TECH & COMM ------------------------------------ Day Close: 3,652.28 NET CH (+) 0.79 ------------------------------------ As on: 02-June-2023 ====================================

