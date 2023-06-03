Markets
BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Friday (June 02, 2023). ==================================== BR...
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Friday (June 02, 2023).
====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
BRINDEX100
====================================
Day Close: 41,352.99
High: 41,403.43
Low: 41,237.41
Net Change: 86.22
Volume (000): 67,590
Value (000): 3,024,677
Makt Cap (000) 1,476,142,000
------------------------------------
BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER
------------------------------------
Day Close: 7,431.37
NET CH (+) 9.61
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close: 4,594.14
NET CH (+) 52.14
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 8,557.53
NET CH (+) 60.12
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close: 7,286.04
NET CH (+) 36.90
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 3,731.96
NET CH (-) 11.94
------------------------------------
BR TECH & COMM
------------------------------------
Day Close: 3,652.28
NET CH (+) 0.79
------------------------------------
As on: 02-June-2023
====================================
These indices are available Live on Aaj TV, www.brecorder.com and www.khistocks.com.
For further information please visit www.khistocks.com
Copyright Business Recorder, 2023
Comments