KPC’s ‘Solar Park’ inaugurated: Electricity to be provided to KPC housing societies: minister

KARACHI: Sindh Energy Minister Imtiaz Ahmed Sheikh has said that the provision of solar system to Karachi Press Club is a gift of Sindh government.

Electricity will also be provided for housing societies of Karachi Press Club under the Village Electric Plan. It is our commitment to ensure affordable electricity to consumers.

The provincial government is going to solarize government buildings, as well as, prisons. He expressed these views while addressing the inauguration ceremony of Solar Park at the Karachi Press Club (KPC) on Tuesday.

KPC President Saeed Sarbazi, Secretary Shoaib Ahmed Khan, and Governing Body members were also present. Imtiaz Sheikh said: “It is a matter of honour for me to have been awarded honorary membership by KPC.”

Karachi Press Club is the biggest press club of Pakistan which has been solarized. It is a gift from Sindh Government.

This is a total 100-KW project, out of which 60-KW electricity is being provided and soon 40-KW will be added soon.

He said that Pakistan People’s Party believes in freedom of the press. He said that the government has started Solarize system on a large scale. As many as 35 big hospitals have been solarized with the help of the World Bank. The Sindh Energy Minister said that FM Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has done a great job on the external front. He has improved the relations with the countries that were not good. Pakistan’s relations with Arab countries have improved. The work on the CPEC project has been advanced.

Imtiaz Sheikh said that Imran Khan ruined our economy and obstructed everything. He said that in the next elections, the People’s Party will get the full support of the people. “Karachi will see PPP Mayor in days to come,” he said. Pakistan People’s Party is trying to solve the problems of journalists and lawyers, he said.

Bilawal Bhutto could not come today due to busy schedule. Soon he will visit KPC. He said.

President Karachi Press Club Saeed Sarbazi thanked the Sindh government on behalf of the members of KPC for its cooperation with the journalist fraternity.

The provincial government has always cooperated with us. With the personal efforts of Imtiaz Sheikh, this work has been completed and we have got rid of expensive power by K-Electric, said Sarbazi.

Secretary Shoaib Ahmed also announced the honorary membership of KPC to Imtiaz Sheikh. He said that we are grateful to Provincial Minister Imtiaz Ahmed Sheikh who made the club environment friendly.

The plan envisaged in 2020 has been completed today. This 60-KW solar system will reduce our expenses, he added.

