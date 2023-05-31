AVN 49.01 Increased By ▲ 1.01 (2.1%)
BAFL 28.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.87%)
BOP 3.69 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.82%)
CNERGY 3.25 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DFML 11.02 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (9.98%)
DGKC 50.75 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (2.01%)
EPCL 43.38 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (0.88%)
FCCL 12.13 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.92%)
FFL 6.03 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.55%)
FLYNG 5.97 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (4.92%)
GGL 10.25 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (2.91%)
HUBC 68.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.25%)
HUMNL 5.69 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.53%)
KAPCO 22.00 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.23%)
KEL 1.84 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.55%)
LOTCHEM 27.67 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.99%)
MLCF 28.04 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (1.93%)
NETSOL 73.87 Increased By ▲ 1.39 (1.92%)
OGDC 75.78 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (1.47%)
PAEL 9.96 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.12%)
PIBTL 3.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.77%)
PPL 58.52 Increased By ▲ 1.33 (2.33%)
PRL 14.15 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.8%)
SILK 1.12 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.82%)
SNGP 41.17 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (0.78%)
TELE 6.93 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (5.32%)
TPLP 12.17 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (6.29%)
TRG 95.33 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (0.76%)
UNITY 12.82 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (4.31%)
WTL 1.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.34%)
BR100 4,172 Increased By 43 (1.04%)
BR30 14,144 Increased By 160.1 (1.14%)
KSE100 41,672 Increased By 331.6 (0.8%)
KSE30 14,818 Increased By 154.6 (1.05%)
Brecorder Logo
May 31, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Budget 2023-24: AJK govt to prioritise economic uplift of region: PM

Abdul Rasheed Azad Published 31 May, 2023 03:56am
Follow us

ISLAMABAD: The government of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) will fully focus on the economic uplift of the region aiming at bringing prosperity to the masses in budget 2023-24.

This was stated by the Prime Minister (PM) of AJK, Chaudhry Anwarul Haq, while addressing a consultative meeting on the upcoming budget of the state here on Tuesday. The AJK premier said that the government is determined in bringing economic prosperity to all sectors of the economy.

The PM said that the government will ensure the equal distribution of resources in various sectors including education and health.

“Special importance should be given to education, health, tourism, agriculture, livestock and information technology,” he emphasized to the government officials. He said, “Continuity of providing facilities to the people should be maintained by presenting a balanced and people-friendly budget”.

The PM said that the government recently has already chalked out a plan of reforming the health sector of the state, according to which MRI and CT scan machines will be installed in the entire district Headquarters (DHQs) Hospitals of the AJK costing multi-billion rupees.

Addressing the meeting, the PM said that the budget should be enhanced for every department in order to achieve institutional stability and strength. He said that the health and education sectors need to be specifically targeted.

He said that in the budget it should be ensured provision of balanced funds to all sectors, including hydraulic power, education, tourism, information, electronics, public health, physical planning, local government, electronics, livestock, agriculture, sports, information and agriculture.

He said that viable work plans have been devised to spend the surplus of the budget on the welfare of the people, adding that the government needs to improve the infrastructure as well as the quality of education in universities, colleges, and schools. “When resources are given, they will deliver results, the same way, there is a need to improve the quality of divisional, district and tehsil level hospitals so that the people can get the best health facilities, new ideas are needed in the field of tourism, agriculture, livestock and information technology so that the society as a whole can improve,” he maintained.

He added, “Innovative ideas are encouraged in the new budget. Any idea will be encouraged which will bring overall benefit and increase convenience for people.”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

AJK budget 2023 24 Chaudhry Anwarul Haq

Comments

1000 characters

Budget 2023-24: AJK govt to prioritise economic uplift of region: PM

FD extends LoC to PD for rescheduling of Rs283.287bn PHP debts

PM explains govt’s approach to FY24 budget

Monthly update: Inflation to remain on upward trajectory: MoF

Govt expending its energies on bringing economy back on the rails: Dar

Targets of NDCs: ECC rejects Sindh govt’s suggestion

Levies under FTR on exports: Higher tax rate on dividend recommended

Filing of wealth statement: RRMC urges MoF to abolish requirement

Tax liability of non-filers: Govt mulling giving NADRA new teeth

General elections must be held by Oct: Pildat

Reconciled arrears of previous NFC share: PM asks finance division to make payment to KP

Read more stories