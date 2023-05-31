AVN 49.01 Increased By ▲ 1.01 (2.1%)
BAFL 28.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.87%)
BOP 3.69 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.82%)
CNERGY 3.25 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DFML 11.02 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (9.98%)
DGKC 50.75 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (2.01%)
EPCL 43.38 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (0.88%)
FCCL 12.13 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.92%)
FFL 6.03 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.55%)
FLYNG 5.97 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (4.92%)
GGL 10.25 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (2.91%)
HUBC 68.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.25%)
HUMNL 5.69 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.53%)
KAPCO 22.00 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.23%)
KEL 1.84 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.55%)
LOTCHEM 27.67 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.99%)
MLCF 28.04 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (1.93%)
NETSOL 73.87 Increased By ▲ 1.39 (1.92%)
OGDC 75.78 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (1.47%)
PAEL 9.96 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.12%)
PIBTL 3.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.77%)
PPL 58.52 Increased By ▲ 1.33 (2.33%)
PRL 14.15 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.8%)
SILK 1.12 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.82%)
SNGP 41.17 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (0.78%)
TELE 6.93 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (5.32%)
TPLP 12.17 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (6.29%)
TRG 95.33 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (0.76%)
UNITY 12.82 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (4.31%)
WTL 1.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.34%)
BR100 4,172 Increased By 43 (1.04%)
BR30 14,144 Increased By 160.1 (1.14%)
KSE100 41,672 Increased By 331.6 (0.8%)
KSE30 14,818 Increased By 154.6 (1.05%)
Brecorder Logo
May 31, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

CDC’s silver jubilee: Pakistan Post unveils commemorative postage stamp

Recorder Report Published 31 May, 2023 03:57am
Follow us

ISLAMABAD: To mark the Silver Jubilee celebrations of Central Depository Company of Pakistan Limited (CDC), Pakistan Post has issued a commemorative postage stamp.

SECP Chairman Akif Saeed officiate the event and unveiled the stamp. Akif Saeed lauded CDC’s efforts and perseverance throughout the years and said that “CDC has served as the pride of Pakistan’s capital market, with its unwavering commitment towards service quality, innovation, investor facilitation, and improving ease of doing business”.

The unveiling ceremony, held today at SECP’s head office, marked CDC’s landmark achievement of 25 years of successful operations. Since 1997, CDC has been operating as an integral infrastructure institution, providing efficient, trustworthy, and innovative services to Pakistan’s financial landscape. CDC functions as an infrastructure entity offering digital innovation.

On the occasion, the Chairman of SECP, Akif Saeed, recalled the exemplary contributions of CDC’s founding member and Chairman, Arif Habib, the longest-serving CEO, Muhammad Hanif Jakhura, and the current Chairman of CDC, Moin M Fudda.

It operates one of the largest public interest databases in the country’s economy in a safe and secure manner, with the highest standards of information security, data integrity, and service quality. On this occasion, CDC CEO Badiuddin Akbar said, “CDC is committed in its resolve to continue playing the role of an enabler in line with its vision for effecting ease of doing business while introducing innovative solutions for all stakeholders in Pakistan’s financial landscape.”

The SECP Commissioner for Securities Market, Abdul Rehman Warraich, Executive Director Musarat Jabeen, CEO Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX), Farrukh H Khan, Additional Director General Pakistan Post, Shahid Malik, and other officials were also present.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

CDC silver jubilee postage stamp

Comments

1000 characters

CDC’s silver jubilee: Pakistan Post unveils commemorative postage stamp

FD extends LoC to PD for rescheduling of Rs283.287bn PHP debts

PM explains govt’s approach to FY24 budget

Monthly update: Inflation to remain on upward trajectory: MoF

Govt expending its energies on bringing economy back on the rails: Dar

Targets of NDCs: ECC rejects Sindh govt’s suggestion

Levies under FTR on exports: Higher tax rate on dividend recommended

Filing of wealth statement: RRMC urges MoF to abolish requirement

Tax liability of non-filers: Govt mulling giving NADRA new teeth

General elections must be held by Oct: Pildat

Reconciled arrears of previous NFC share: PM asks finance division to make payment to KP

Read more stories