LAHORE: Former President Asif Zardari arrives in the city on Tuesday evening. Party sources said Zardari will hold meetings with provincial leadership of the party to discuss the prevailing political situation on the country. Also, they said, he will call on President PML-Q Ch Shujaat Hussain ahead.

Meanwhile, some dissidents of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) are also likely to join PPP after holding meeting with Zardari during his stay in the city.

