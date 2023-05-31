Habib University holds 6th convocation

Karachi: Habib University hosted its 6th Convocation ceremony, a grand event that symbolized the extraordinary achievements of the exceptional Class of 2023.

This momentous occasion not only marked the successful completion of their educational voyage but also represented their deep introspection, unbeatable perseverance, and steadfast dedication displayed throughout their time at the University.

In total, 203 students graduated this year with degrees awarded from the University’s two schools, namely the Dhanani School of Science and Engineering (DSSE) and the School of Arts, Humanities and Social Sciences (AHSS).

From the DSSE, 98 students were awarded Bachelor of Science degrees in Electrical Engineering, Computer Engineering, and Computer Science. From AHSS, 105 students were awarded degrees; Bachelor of Science degree with honours in Social Development and Policy, and Bachelor of Arts degrees with honours in Communication and Design, and Comparative Humanities.

Like every year, the convocation ceremony was streamed online which allowed Habib University’s global community, including Members of the Board of Governors of Habib University, Members of the Board of Directors of Habib University Foundation, graduate students, and others to join in on the celebrations from the comfort of their homes. The ceremony began with a beautiful recitation from the Holy Quran. The Master of Ceremonies invited the HU Choir to sing the national anthem. The audiences watching at home lauded the performance through their comments and virtual applause. Wajeeha Shakeel, a Communication and Design major, was announced as the valedictorian for the Class of 2023. The valedictorian is chosen based on outstanding conduct during the student’s four-year journey.

