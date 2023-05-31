Top ICC officials reach Lahore to discuss World Cup matters

LAHORE: With World Cup on the agenda, top ICC officials- ICC Chairman Greg Barclay and Chief Executive Geoff Allardice, arrived here Tuesday, to discuss with the PCB management various issues.

The PCB officials received the ICC top officials. Both also visited the Qadaffi Stadium and held meeting with the PCB officials, sources said, adding: “Discussions were ongoing and it was up to the two countries and the ICC hierarchy to reach a conclusion. The dates and venues for the World Cup, scheduled to be played in October and November, will be announced after the World Test Championship (WTC) final in June.

In addition to the World Cup discussions, there will also be talks regarding the proposed financial distribution model.

The PCB has expressed dissatisfaction with the proposed revenue distribution model for international cricket, which is set to be voted on during the ICC’s next board meeting in June. The leaked figures indicate that India would receive the largest share, followed by England, Australia, and then Pakistan, sources said.

While the final decision rests with the two countries involved, as well as the ICC’s hierarchy, Khan emphasised the importance of productive discussions. The officials will engage with the PCB hierarchy to discuss various areas related to Pakistan’s participation in the tournament.

It may be noted that political tensions between Pakistan and India have affected bilateral cricket between the two countries. Due to the strained relations, both the countries have only played each other in multi-team events at neutral venues.

The latest issue arose when India declined to tour Pakistan for the Asia Cup, expressing their preference for the tournament to be held in a neutral country. In response, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) threatened to boycott the World Cup in India if their proposal to host some Asia Cup matches on home soil was not accepted.

ICC General Manager Wasim Khan confirmed that the visit by ICC Chairman Greg Barclay and Chief Executive Geoff Allardice to Lahore is primarily focused on Pakistan’s involvement in the upcoming World Cup.

During a virtual press conference, Wasim acknowledged that discussions were ongoing regarding this matter. He expects the cricket boards of Pakistan and India to approach amicable conclusions, to the ongoing deadlock between them over the Asia Cup and the World Cup with the sport’s global governing body’s assistance.

Discussions over a hybrid model that would see India playing their Asia Cup matches at a neutral venue, however, are still ongoing after it was proposed by the PCB’s interim Management Committee chairman Najam Sethi.

A final decision over the Asia Cup is expected after an imminent Asian Cricket Council (ACC)’s executive body meeting this week. The ACC is headed by Jay Shah, who is also the BCCI secretary. Dates and venues for the World Cup will be announced after the WTC final in London from June 7.

Wasim said, “The fact that we’re seeing some highly competitive domestic T20 leagues around the world provides more choice for fans, more choice for players in terms of taking part, which is only going to improve the product particularly around our white-ball tournaments, the ICC World Cups.”

On the other hand, Federal Minister for Inter-Provincial Coordination (IPC) Ehsan Ur Rehman Mazari said that India must not play politics in cricket especially when other sports contingents are visiting Pakistan.

“We need to keep sports and politics separate,” he said, adding: “Sports is beyond boundaries.”

