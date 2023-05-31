KARACHI: The following transactions member to member subsequently reported on Tuesday (May 30, 2023).
MEMBERS HAVE SUBSEQUENTLY REPORTED THE FOLLOWING TRANSACTIONS MEMBER TO MEMBER
As on: 30-05-2023
Member Name Member Name Company Turnover Rates
Buyer Seller of Shares
Adam Usman Sec Adam Securities P.T.C.L 3,000 6.45
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 3,000 6.45
Fortune Sec. Intermarket Sec. United Bank 1,750,000 115.36
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 1,750,000 115.36
Adam Securities Adam Usman Sec Waves Corp Ltd. 100,000 6.78
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 100,000 6.78
Apex Capital Zillion Capital WorldCall Telecom 125,000 1.40
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 125,000 1.40
Total Turnover 1,978,000
