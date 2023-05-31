KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Tuesday (May 30, 2023).

==================================== BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE ==================================== BRINDEX100 ==================================== Day Close: 41,671.66 High: 41,693.46 Low: 41,340.06 Net Change: 331.60 Volume (000): 104,070 Value (000): 5,610,822 Makt Cap (000) 1,487,516,000 ------------------------------------ BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER ------------------------------------ Day Close: 7,422.08 NET CH (+) 41.16 ------------------------------------ BR CEMENT ------------------------------------ Day Close: 4,633.00 NET CH (+) 124.94 ------------------------------------ BR COMMERCIAL BANKS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 8,556.35 NET CH (+) 6.72 ------------------------------------ BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION ------------------------------------ Day Close: 7,286.36 NET CH (-) 32.84 ------------------------------------ BR OIL AND GAS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 3,783.77 NET CH (+) 46.54 ------------------------------------ BR TECH & COMM ------------------------------------ Day Close: 3,726.63 NET CH (+) 64.36 ------------------------------------ As on: 30-May-2023 ====================================

