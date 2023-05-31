Markets
BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Tuesday (May 30, 2023).
====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
BRINDEX100
====================================
Day Close: 41,671.66
High: 41,693.46
Low: 41,340.06
Net Change: 331.60
Volume (000): 104,070
Value (000): 5,610,822
Makt Cap (000) 1,487,516,000
------------------------------------
BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER
------------------------------------
Day Close: 7,422.08
NET CH (+) 41.16
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close: 4,633.00
NET CH (+) 124.94
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 8,556.35
NET CH (+) 6.72
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close: 7,286.36
NET CH (-) 32.84
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 3,783.77
NET CH (+) 46.54
------------------------------------
BR TECH & COMM
------------------------------------
Day Close: 3,726.63
NET CH (+) 64.36
------------------------------------
As on: 30-May-2023
====================================
