NATO to send 700 more troops to Kosovo, Stoltenberg says

Reuters Published 30 May, 2023 10:42pm
OSLO: The NATO military alliance will deploy an additional 700 troops to Kosovo, Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said on Tuesday, a day after 30 NATO soldiers and 52 protesters were hurt in clashes.

Serbia, Kosovo leaders hold talks over EU peace plan

"We have decided to deploy 700 more troops from the operational reserve force for western Balkans and to put an additional battalion of reserve forces on high alertness so they can also be deployed if needed," Stoltenberg told a press conference in Oslo.

