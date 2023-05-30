AVN 48.87 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (1.81%)
  • Important updates from May 29, 2023
BR Web Desk Published May 30, 2023 Updated May 30, 2023 08:48am
Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.

Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:

  • COAS says efforts to weaken army’s bond with people will never succeed

Read here for details.

  • Rupee sustains losses, settles at 285.42 against US dollar

Read here for details.

  • Investor optimism lifts KSE-100 by nearly 1%

Read here for details.

  • Punjab polls: SC adjourns hearing of ECP’s plea

Read here for details.

  • National Savings to launch Shariah-compliant savings, term accounts soon: Ishaq Dar

Read here for details.

  • Russian oil: first shipment likely to reach by first week of June

Read here for details.

  • Builders, developers: Govt may extend tax incentives

Read here for details.

  • IMF continues its engagement with govt: Porter

Read here for details.

  • ‘Doomsday scenario past us’: PM says ‘sincere’ efforts being made to address economic challenges

Read here for details.

  • Lahore ATC sends Dr Yasmin Rashid to jail on 14-day judicial remand

Read here for details.

