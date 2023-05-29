AVN 48.00 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (1.1%)
BAFL 29.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.03%)
BOP 3.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.27%)
CNERGY 3.25 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.62%)
DFML 10.02 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.5%)
DGKC 49.75 Increased By ▲ 2.25 (4.74%)
EPCL 43.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-1.38%)
FCCL 12.02 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.52%)
FFL 5.88 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.2%)
FLYNG 5.69 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.61%)
GGL 9.96 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (2.15%)
HUBC 68.28 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.12%)
HUMNL 5.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.18%)
KAPCO 21.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.68%)
KEL 1.83 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.67%)
LOTCHEM 27.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.18%)
MLCF 27.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.04%)
NETSOL 72.48 Increased By ▲ 2.31 (3.29%)
OGDC 74.68 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (0.85%)
PAEL 9.85 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (3.14%)
PIBTL 3.88 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 57.19 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (0.86%)
PRL 13.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.71%)
SILK 1.10 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (6.8%)
SNGP 40.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.49%)
TELE 6.58 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (3.62%)
TPLP 11.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.38%)
TRG 94.61 Increased By ▲ 4.01 (4.43%)
UNITY 12.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.49%)
WTL 1.28 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (15.32%)
BR100 4,129 Increased By 30.5 (0.74%)
BR30 13,984 Increased By 131.4 (0.95%)
KSE100 41,340 Increased By 375.5 (0.92%)
KSE30 14,663 Increased By 131.5 (0.91%)
Brecorder Logo
May 30, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

COAS says efforts to weaken army’s bond with people will never succeed

  • Army chief says the nexus between internal collusion and external forces to create instability has been amply exposed to the Pakistani people
BR Web Desk Published May 29, 2023
Follow us

General Asim Munir, the Chief of Army Staff (COAS), said on Monday that those striving futilely to weaken the unbreakable bond between the people of Pakistan and their armed forces will never succeed.

The army chief expressed these remarks during a visit to Quetta Garrison where he addressed officers of Command & Staff College Quetta, according to Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

During his address, the COAS emphasised upon operational preparedness for conventional, sub-conventional, and fifth-generation warfare.

“Those who are making futile efforts to drive a wedge and weaken the unbreakable bond between the people of Pakistan and its armed forces will never be able to succeed Insha Allah," the army chief was quoted as saying by the ISPR.

He said that Pakistan's armed forces will always be indebted to the brave and proud Pakistani people who, in demonstrating their love for their armed forces across the whole country, have given a befitting response to the nefarious designs of the enemy and their collaborators.

Additionally, the COAS said that the nexus between internal collusion and external forces to create instability has been amply exposed to the Pakistani people.

"Pak Army, being one of the strongest armies of the world, with the blessings of Allah and undaunted support of proud people of Pak, can neither be deterred nor coerced by anyone, Alhamdolillah," he added.

The army chief also visited various welfare schemes for soldiers in Quetta Garrison. He was earlier received by Commander Quetta Corps.

COAS Pakistan Army Gen Asim Munir May 9 attacks

Comments

1000 characters

COAS says efforts to weaken army’s bond with people will never succeed

Rupee sustains losses, settles at 285.42 against US dollar

Army has directly or indirectly remained in power during last 70 years: Imran Khan

Investor optimism lifts KSE-100 by nearly 1%

Punjab polls: SC adjourns hearing of ECP’s plea

National Savings to launch Shariah-compliant savings, term accounts soon: Ishaq Dar

Lahore ATC sends Dr Yasmin Rashid to jail on 14-day judicial remand

ICC leaders in Pakistan to secure World Cup participation

MCB Bank to conduct Silkbank’s due diligence

Gulf stock markets volatile on US debt deal, economic worries

Read more stories