COAS says efforts to weaken army’s bond with people will never succeed

General Asim Munir, the Chief of Army Staff (COAS), said on Monday that those striving futilely to weaken the unbreakable bond between the people of Pakistan and their armed forces will never succeed.

The army chief expressed these remarks during a visit to Quetta Garrison where he addressed officers of Command & Staff College Quetta, according to Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

During his address, the COAS emphasised upon operational preparedness for conventional, sub-conventional, and fifth-generation warfare.

“Those who are making futile efforts to drive a wedge and weaken the unbreakable bond between the people of Pakistan and its armed forces will never be able to succeed Insha Allah," the army chief was quoted as saying by the ISPR.

He said that Pakistan's armed forces will always be indebted to the brave and proud Pakistani people who, in demonstrating their love for their armed forces across the whole country, have given a befitting response to the nefarious designs of the enemy and their collaborators.

Additionally, the COAS said that the nexus between internal collusion and external forces to create instability has been amply exposed to the Pakistani people.

"Pak Army, being one of the strongest armies of the world, with the blessings of Allah and undaunted support of proud people of Pak, can neither be deterred nor coerced by anyone, Alhamdolillah," he added.

The army chief also visited various welfare schemes for soldiers in Quetta Garrison. He was earlier received by Commander Quetta Corps.