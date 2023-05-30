Russian oil: first shipment likely to reach by first week of June

KARACHI: The first shipment of Russian crude oil is expected to hit Pakistani port during first week of June 2023.

The crude oil ship carrying 100,000 tons liquid cargo has reached Oman Port and bound to reach Karachi in next few days.

0.1m tons of Russian oil to arrive in first week of June

The crude oil vessel is expected to complete transporting crude oil in two trips of 50,000 ton each as Pakistani port doesn’t have capacity to accommodate heavy ships carrying more than 50,000 tons liquid cargo. Pakistan Refinery Limited will initially refine the Russian crude in a trail run.

Pakistan imports most of crude oil and petroleum products from Saudi Arabia followed by United Arab Emirates.

