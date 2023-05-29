AVN 48.00 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (1.1%)
BAFL 29.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.03%)
BOP 3.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.27%)
CNERGY 3.25 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.62%)
DFML 10.02 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.5%)
DGKC 49.75 Increased By ▲ 2.25 (4.74%)
EPCL 43.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-1.38%)
FCCL 12.02 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.52%)
FFL 5.88 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.2%)
FLYNG 5.69 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.61%)
GGL 9.96 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (2.15%)
HUBC 68.28 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.12%)
HUMNL 5.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.18%)
KAPCO 21.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.68%)
KEL 1.83 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.67%)
LOTCHEM 27.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.18%)
MLCF 27.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.04%)
NETSOL 72.48 Increased By ▲ 2.31 (3.29%)
OGDC 74.68 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (0.85%)
PAEL 9.85 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (3.14%)
PIBTL 3.88 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 57.19 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (0.86%)
PRL 13.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.71%)
SILK 1.10 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (6.8%)
SNGP 40.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.49%)
TELE 6.58 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (3.62%)
TPLP 11.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.38%)
TRG 94.61 Increased By ▲ 4.01 (4.43%)
UNITY 12.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.49%)
WTL 1.28 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (15.32%)
BR100 4,129 Increased By 30.5 (0.74%)
BR30 13,984 Increased By 131.4 (0.95%)
KSE100 41,340 Increased By 375.5 (0.92%)
KSE30 14,663 Increased By 131.5 (0.91%)
Brecorder Logo
May 29, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Lahore ATC sends Dr Yasmin Rashid to jail on 14-day judicial remand

BR Web Desk Published May 29, 2023 Updated May 29, 2023 07:29pm
Follow us

An Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) in Lahore Monday sent Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Yasmin Rashid to jail on a 14-day judicial remand in a case about the May 9 riots, Aaj News reported.

Rashid, who is facing charges of hate speech against the state institutions and involvement in attacks on Jinnah House during the May 9 protests, was presented before the court today.

During the hearing by Judge Abeer Gul Khan, the police requested the court to grant a physical remand of the former Punjab minister. However, the plea was dismissed by the court.

Speaking to media persons, Dr Yasmin said the injustice and oppression of the “fascist regime” didn’t deter her.

“They can press us to a limit. They cannot break us,” she said with a smile on her face.

Earlier, PTI leader Mehmoodur Rasheed was also presented before the ATC.

Speaking to the media after his court appearance, the former Punjab minister reiterated that he was standing with Imran Khan and PTI.

He, however, lamented the police action against “innocent people including thousands of youth, students, and professionals”.

“They are meting out inhumane treatment,” Rasheed said. “Every day there is a new case and then a remand in it.”

ATC Dr Yasmin Rashid PTI hate speech Mian Mahmoodur Raseed

Comments

1000 characters

Lahore ATC sends Dr Yasmin Rashid to jail on 14-day judicial remand

Investor optimism lifts KSE-100 by nearly 1%

Punjab polls: SC adjourns hearing of ECP’s plea

National Savings to launch Shariah-compliant savings, term accounts soon: Ishaq Dar

ICC leaders in Pakistan to secure World Cup participation

MCB Bank to conduct Silkbank’s due diligence

Turkish lira teeters near record low as Erdogan secures victory

Shanghai records hottest May day in 100 years

Saudi diesel imports from Russia, exports to Singapore hit records

Budget FY2023-24: PM not putting economic slump into perspective?

Govt to share budget details with IMF to unlock funds: Dar

Read more stories