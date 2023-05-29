Lahore ATC sends Dr Yasmin Rashid to jail on 14-day judicial remand

An Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) in Lahore Monday sent Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Yasmin Rashid to jail on a 14-day judicial remand in a case about the May 9 riots, Aaj News reported.

Rashid, who is facing charges of hate speech against the state institutions and involvement in attacks on Jinnah House during the May 9 protests, was presented before the court today.

During the hearing by Judge Abeer Gul Khan, the police requested the court to grant a physical remand of the former Punjab minister. However, the plea was dismissed by the court.

Speaking to media persons, Dr Yasmin said the injustice and oppression of the “fascist regime” didn’t deter her.

“They can press us to a limit. They cannot break us,” she said with a smile on her face.

Earlier, PTI leader Mehmoodur Rasheed was also presented before the ATC.

Speaking to the media after his court appearance, the former Punjab minister reiterated that he was standing with Imran Khan and PTI.

He, however, lamented the police action against “innocent people including thousands of youth, students, and professionals”.

“They are meting out inhumane treatment,” Rasheed said. “Every day there is a new case and then a remand in it.”