Matters with IMF to be finalised soon, says Ahsan Iqbal

LAHORE: Expressing optimism that the matters with the IMF would be finalised soon, Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Ahsan Iqbal said on Monday that Pakistan had met all the conditions of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the IMF deal would end uncertainty in the market.

Talking to the media on Monday after addressing a ceremony in Lahore, Ahsan said that elections in the country will be held on time.

Slamming attacks on the country’s institutions, he said this could not be termed political protest.

“If the red line had been crossed and terrorism had been committed, then it would be called terrorism,” he said.

“If burning of residence of Quaid-e-Azam in Ziarat could be called terrorism, then burning of Jinnah House in Lahore could not be ignored by terming it a political protest.”

He said if any political worker would play a role within the parameters of politics and democracy, he would be considered part of democracy. In a sarcastic vein, he said that “revolutionists” could not bear with jails for one or two days. He recalled that the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leadership faced jails even in challenging situations but never raised a hue and cry.

Ahsan Iqbal said many people in the PTI did not support the politics of its leadership and the one being promoted on the PTI’s social media. He added that no patriotic person could support negative propaganda promoted by the PTI overseas social media against the country’s defence institutions.

Earlier, addressing the ceremony, Iqbal said digital transformation is significant for the development of the country. He said the government has decided to relaunch the laptop scheme this year.

