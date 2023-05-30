AVN 48.00 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (1.1%)
BAFL 29.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.03%)
BOP 3.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.27%)
CNERGY 3.25 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.62%)
DFML 10.02 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.5%)
DGKC 49.75 Increased By ▲ 2.25 (4.74%)
EPCL 43.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-1.38%)
FCCL 12.02 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.52%)
FFL 5.88 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.2%)
FLYNG 5.69 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.61%)
GGL 9.96 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (2.15%)
HUBC 68.28 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.12%)
HUMNL 5.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.18%)
KAPCO 21.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.68%)
KEL 1.83 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.67%)
LOTCHEM 27.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.18%)
MLCF 27.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.04%)
NETSOL 72.48 Increased By ▲ 2.31 (3.29%)
OGDC 74.68 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (0.85%)
PAEL 9.85 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (3.14%)
PIBTL 3.88 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 57.19 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (0.86%)
PRL 13.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.71%)
SILK 1.10 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (6.8%)
SNGP 40.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.49%)
TELE 6.58 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (3.62%)
TPLP 11.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.38%)
TRG 94.61 Increased By ▲ 4.01 (4.43%)
UNITY 12.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.49%)
WTL 1.28 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (15.32%)
BR100 4,129 Increased By 30.5 (0.74%)
BR30 13,984 Increased By 131.4 (0.95%)
KSE100 41,340 Increased By 375.5 (0.92%)
KSE30 14,663 Increased By 131.5 (0.91%)
Brecorder Logo
May 30, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Pakistan’s flood-hit regions: Mondelez with Akhuwat Foundation begin phase-II of rehabilitation efforts

Recorder Report Published 30 May, 2023 03:37am
Follow us

ISLAMABAD: As families from Pakistan’s flood-hit regions from last year still work towards rebuilding their lives, Mondelez Pakistan has initiated Phase-II of its rehabilitation efforts in the respective areas.

As part of this initiative, the country’s leading confectionary manufacturer partnered with Akhuwat Foundation again, and sent teams to Sujawal, a town in interior Sindh that was amongst the worst affected by floods, to facilitate the work of rebuilding the lives of people in the community.

Ever since the massive floods hit various parts of Pakistan last year, people who lost their homes, livelihood, and loved ones have been trying to piece their lives back together.

During Phase-I of its efforts to support these families, Mondelez donated over PKR 22 million in cash and kind which effectively enabled several families to survive themselves while gradually getting back on their feet.

In continuation of its commitment to national causes and to fulfill its responsibility as an empathetic and socially responsible corporate entity, the organization continues to pledge more time and resources to community development work across various areas in the country which has continued throughout the year.

Commenting on the development, Usama Majeed, Head of Corporate Affairs Mondelez Pakistan, stated: “Pakistan is our homeland and as a company that is part of its economic infrastructure, we carry a significant responsibility towards society as well. We continually recognize this duty and focus on committing to initiatives that support numerous pertinent causes across the country. Phase-II of our flood rehabilitation efforts is a step in this direction and we are proud to be playing a role in making lives easier for people in these regions.”

The Mondelez teams met with families affected by the floods in the region and assured them of their assistance in collaborating and contributing towards the ongoing restoration efforts.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

floods Akhuwat Foundation Pakistan’s flood Mondelez Pakistan

Comments

1000 characters

Pakistan’s flood-hit regions: Mondelez with Akhuwat Foundation begin phase-II of rehabilitation efforts

SBP unveils PSR: E-banking transactions reach Rs44trn mark by Q3-end

Opportunity to end the impasse still exists: Yes, CJP is already looking for silver lining

KE seeks amendments to tax laws

IMF continues its engagement with govt: Porter

CMOs miss most of the KPIs: PTA

SAPM advocates introduction of ‘constitutional court’

8-member SC bench to hear pleas against SC Act on Thursday

Benami assets: FBR may be empowered to invoke Sec 111 of IT Ord

Builders, developers: Govt may extend tax incentives

Russian oil: first shipment likely to reach by first week of June

Read more stories