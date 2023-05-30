Pakistan’s flood-hit regions: Mondelez with Akhuwat Foundation begin phase-II of rehabilitation efforts

ISLAMABAD: As families from Pakistan’s flood-hit regions from last year still work towards rebuilding their lives, Mondelez Pakistan has initiated Phase-II of its rehabilitation efforts in the respective areas.

As part of this initiative, the country’s leading confectionary manufacturer partnered with Akhuwat Foundation again, and sent teams to Sujawal, a town in interior Sindh that was amongst the worst affected by floods, to facilitate the work of rebuilding the lives of people in the community.

Ever since the massive floods hit various parts of Pakistan last year, people who lost their homes, livelihood, and loved ones have been trying to piece their lives back together.

During Phase-I of its efforts to support these families, Mondelez donated over PKR 22 million in cash and kind which effectively enabled several families to survive themselves while gradually getting back on their feet.

In continuation of its commitment to national causes and to fulfill its responsibility as an empathetic and socially responsible corporate entity, the organization continues to pledge more time and resources to community development work across various areas in the country which has continued throughout the year.

Commenting on the development, Usama Majeed, Head of Corporate Affairs Mondelez Pakistan, stated: “Pakistan is our homeland and as a company that is part of its economic infrastructure, we carry a significant responsibility towards society as well. We continually recognize this duty and focus on committing to initiatives that support numerous pertinent causes across the country. Phase-II of our flood rehabilitation efforts is a step in this direction and we are proud to be playing a role in making lives easier for people in these regions.”

The Mondelez teams met with families affected by the floods in the region and assured them of their assistance in collaborating and contributing towards the ongoing restoration efforts.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023