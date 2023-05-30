IK greets Erdogan on victory

LAHORE: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman and former Prime Minister Imran Khan has congratulated Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan for securing victory after he won re-election in a historic run-off.

Taking to Twitter, Imran Khan extended felicitations to Erdogan Monday. He prayed his new five-year term would be a prosperous one for the people of Turkiye.

“I would like to congratulate Erdogan on behalf of the people of my country as he is considered a friend of Pakistan. I pray that his fresh five-year term as President will bring prosperity to the people of Turkiye,” Imran Khan said.

In another tweet, Imran questioned how the establishment could let the country slip into an economic quagmire altogether. He said ‘fascist government’ had left the martial law of General Musharraf, putting the rule of law on the backburner.

“This fascist government is following a single-point agenda of crushing the PTI,” he said, adding that the economy is registering a nose-dive fall.

The US dollar is being sold at Rs315 in the open market, while those without the identity card buy it at Rs320 to Rs325. He lamented there is a difference of Rs30 per dollar between the interbank and open market rates.

Khan pointed out that a rampant hoarding of the US dollar and the rising confidence of the people/ business community on it against the national currency is enough to suggest that the country needs more domestic and international investment right now. Resultantly, he apprehended, the Gross Domestic Production (GDP) would squeeze, or the economy would have to face a hit more severe than the present one.

Also, he said, the country would be stuck up in hyperinflation.

According to him, billions of dollars of the PDM leadership are lying abroad. Still, they are least bothered about the economic mess in the country.

Meanwhile, the PTI ticket holder from PP-273 and PP-274 Muzaffargarh Jamshed Dasti and Mian Imran Dhanotar called on the PTI chairman at Zaman Park and discussed the worst-ever crackdown against the party as well as the current political situation in the country. Dasti joined PTI in March this year. Imran Khan had welcomed his joining the party.

The ticket holders assured him of their full support, saying that the people of Pakistan and Muzaffargarh are shouldering Imran Khan in his Jihad (struggle).

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023