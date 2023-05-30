Bilateral transit trade deal soon: Turkmenistan envoy

ISLAMABAD: Ambassador of Turkmenistan to Pakistan Atadjan Movlamov has said that significant progress has been made on the bilateral transit trade agreement between Pakistan and Turkmenistan.

The working of the agreement has been finalised and the agreement will be signed soon, the ambassador said during a meeting with a delegation of Pakistani businessmen.

The ambassador of Turkmenistan said that an important meeting of the two countries on the Pakistan-Turkmenistan bilateral transit trade agreement was held in Islamabad.

It has been agreed to finalise the agreement, he said, adding that a delegation of Turkmenistan’s ministers will visit Pakistan soon.

He said that important progress is expected on the transit trade agreement. He said that Turkmenistan has vast gas reserves. “We have offered to supply cheaper gas to Pakistan from the market,” he said adding that private sectors of both countries can play a leading role in promoting energy trade.

He said the energy agreement with Pakistan will help overcome gas shortages.

In the meeting, LPG import from Turkmenistan, price mechanism, transit fee, LPG import through Afghan route and other important issues were discussed.

The ambassador of Turkmenistan invited the delegation to participate in the business summit to be held in Turkmenistan on June 15, 2023.

In the meeting, it was emphasized that the government of Pakistan should cooperate with Central Asian states, especially Turkmenistan.

To play its role in providing facilities for the promotion of trade, the delegation thanked the Ambassador of Turkmenistan.

However, Daru Khan Achakzai, founder president of the Pak-Turkmenistan Joint Chamber of Commerce and Industry at the Embassy of Turkmenistan said that new ways to promote bilateral cooperation, especially in the energy sector, will be opened.

On this occasion, commemorative shields were also given to the delegation.

The delegation comprised the joint leadership of LPG Industry Association Chairman Irfan Khokhar, Zulfiqar Butt, Secretary of SAARC Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Chief Executive E-Light Group of Companies Muhammad Abbas Malik, Chief Executive Gold Gas (Pvt) Ltd, Colonel Shafqat Hussain (retd), Director Gold Gas Company Aziz Khalid and Secretary LPG Industry Association Mohammad Arslan Khokhar.

