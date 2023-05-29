AVN 48.00 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (1.1%)
BAFL 29.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.03%)
BOP 3.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.27%)
CNERGY 3.25 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.62%)
DFML 10.02 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.5%)
DGKC 49.75 Increased By ▲ 2.25 (4.74%)
EPCL 43.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-1.38%)
FCCL 12.02 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.52%)
FFL 5.88 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.2%)
FLYNG 5.69 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.61%)
GGL 9.96 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (2.15%)
HUBC 68.28 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.12%)
HUMNL 5.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.18%)
KAPCO 21.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.68%)
KEL 1.83 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.67%)
LOTCHEM 27.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.18%)
MLCF 27.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.04%)
NETSOL 72.48 Increased By ▲ 2.31 (3.29%)
OGDC 74.68 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (0.85%)
PAEL 9.85 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (3.14%)
PIBTL 3.88 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 57.19 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (0.86%)
PRL 13.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.71%)
SILK 1.10 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (6.8%)
SNGP 40.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.49%)
TELE 6.58 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (3.62%)
TPLP 11.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.38%)
TRG 94.61 Increased By ▲ 4.01 (4.43%)
UNITY 12.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.49%)
WTL 1.28 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (15.32%)
BR100 4,129 Increased By 30.5 (0.74%)
BR30 13,984 Increased By 131.4 (0.95%)
KSE100 41,341 Increased By 376.9 (0.92%)
KSE30 14,678 Increased By 145.6 (1%)
Brecorder Logo
May 29, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Most Gulf markets gain on US debt ceiling deal; Abu Dhabi falls

Reuters Published 29 May, 2023 02:07pm
<p>Photo: Reuters</p>

Photo: Reuters
Follow us

Most stock markets in the Gulf rose in early trading on Monday after lawmakers in Washington reached a tentative agreement on the U.S. debt ceiling deal, although concerns about more Federal Reserve interest rate hikes capped gains.

U.S. President Joe Biden and House Speaker Kevin McCarthy forged an agreement at the weekend to suspend the $31.4 trillion debt ceiling and cap government spending for two years. Both leaders expressed confidence that members of the Democratic and Republican parties will vote to support the deal.

Saudi Arabia’s benchmark index gained 0.2%, helped by a 1.8% rise in Riyad Bank and a 0.9% increase in Alinma Bank.

Among other gainers, United Electronics climbed about 4% after Reuters cited two sources familiar with the matter as saying the firm is planning an initial public offering of its Islamic consumer finance business, Tasheel Finance.

Dubai’s main share index added 0.5%, with sharia-compliant lender Dubai Islamic Bank putting on 1.4%.

Most Gulf markets end lower, Egypt ekes out gains

In Qatar, the index was up 0.2%, with Qatar Navigation rising 1.9%.

Crude prices - a key catalyst for the Gulf’s financial markets - rose on the U.S. debt ceiling deal, possibly averting a default in the world’s largest economy and oil consumer.

Prices gained following the U.S. debt ceiling talks and after Saudi energy minister Abdulaziz bin Salman warned short-sellers betting that oil prices will fall to “watch out” for pain.

The Abu Dhabi index bucked the trend, trading 0.2% lower.

Gulf stock markets Gulf stocks Gulf bourses Gulf market

Comments

1000 characters

Most Gulf markets gain on US debt ceiling deal; Abu Dhabi falls

Punjab polls: SC adjourns hearing of ECP’s plea

Intra-day update: rupee remains stable against US dollar

National Savings to launch Shariah-compliant savings, term accounts soon: Ishaq Dar

Budget FY2023-24: PM not putting economic slump into perspective?

MCB Bank to conduct Silkbank’s due diligence

Turkish lira teeters near record low as Erdogan secures victory

Saudi diesel imports from Russia, exports to Singapore hit records

Govt to share budget details with IMF to unlock funds: Dar

Cabinet may ratify deal between UPL, govt entities

Accumulated profits: Proposed advance tax may be challenged in courts

Read more stories