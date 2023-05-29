AVN 47.23 Decreased By ▼ -2.70 (-5.41%)
BAFL 29.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.8%)
BOP 3.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.08%)
CNERGY 3.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-4.19%)
DFML 9.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.63%)
DGKC 47.69 Increased By ▲ 1.04 (2.23%)
EPCL 43.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.8%)
FCCL 11.87 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.76%)
FFL 5.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.84%)
FLYNG 5.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.58%)
GGL 9.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.91%)
HUBC 67.87 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.28%)
HUMNL 5.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.74%)
KAPCO 22.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.32%)
KEL 1.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.1%)
LOTCHEM 27.34 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1.22%)
MLCF 27.84 Increased By ▲ 1.36 (5.14%)
NETSOL 70.33 Decreased By ▼ -2.28 (-3.14%)
OGDC 74.11 Decreased By ▼ -1.49 (-1.97%)
PAEL 9.61 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.21%)
PIBTL 3.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.28%)
PPL 56.82 Decreased By ▼ -1.78 (-3.04%)
PRL 13.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.27%)
SILK 1.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.9%)
SNGP 40.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-1.38%)
TELE 6.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-4.93%)
TPLP 11.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-5.12%)
TRG 90.20 Decreased By ▼ -2.43 (-2.62%)
UNITY 12.36 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.31%)
WTL 1.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.9%)
BR100 4,098 Decreased By -16.1 (-0.39%)
BR30 13,852 Decreased By -122.9 (-0.88%)
KSE100 40,965 Decreased By -65.1 (-0.16%)
KSE30 14,532 Decreased By -43.8 (-0.3%)
Brecorder Logo
May 29, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

NLC stall at TEXPO attracts large number of visitors

Press Release Published 29 May, 2023 04:27am
Follow us

ISLAMABAD: The stall set up by National Logistics Cell (NLC) in the fourth edition of Textile Exhibition (TEXPO) organized by the Trade Development Authority of Pakistan at the Karachi Expo Centre attracted a large number of exporters and importers of Pakistan and abroad.

NLC has showcased its multifaceted services to international and local delegates, exhibitors and other visitors during the three-day mega event. The NLC Corporate Stall is located inside Hall No 5 of the expo center. Officials present at the stall apprised visitors about NLC’s diverse operations’ portfolio including multimodal logistics solutions, regional connectivity under Road Transport (TIR), marine and air services, management of border terminals, dry ports and smart IT solutions.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

NLC TEXPO

Comments

1000 characters

NLC stall at TEXPO attracts large number of visitors

Govt to share budget details with IMF to unlock funds: Dar

IK urges SC to ‘save democracy’

IK ‘reveals’ Rana’s ‘plot’

Cabinet may ratify deal between UPL, govt entities

Accumulated profits: Proposed advance tax may be challenged in courts

Transportation of HSD: APL proposes to repurpose its Hub-ZOT pipeline

Republicans, Biden reach debt ceiling deal

SRO on ‘records of beneficial owners’ irks PBC

PBS statement full of mistakes: economist

WB terms one component of KWSSIP ‘high risk’

Read more stories