NLC stall at TEXPO attracts large number of visitors

ISLAMABAD: The stall set up by National Logistics Cell (NLC) in the fourth edition of Textile Exhibition (TEXPO) organized by the Trade Development Authority of Pakistan at the Karachi Expo Centre attracted a large number of exporters and importers of Pakistan and abroad.

NLC has showcased its multifaceted services to international and local delegates, exhibitors and other visitors during the three-day mega event. The NLC Corporate Stall is located inside Hall No 5 of the expo center. Officials present at the stall apprised visitors about NLC’s diverse operations’ portfolio including multimodal logistics solutions, regional connectivity under Road Transport (TIR), marine and air services, management of border terminals, dry ports and smart IT solutions.

