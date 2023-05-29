AVN 47.23 Decreased By ▼ -2.70 (-5.41%)
May 29, 2023
Pakistan

PM congratulates Erdogan on re-election

APP Published 29 May, 2023 04:27am
ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Sunday congratulated Recep Tayyip Erdogan on his historic re-election as President of Turkiye. In a tweet on social media platform Twitter, he said, “Heartiest congratulations to my dear brother H E President

Recep Tayyip Erdogan on his historic re-election as President, Republic of Turkiye. He is one of few world leaders whose politics has been anchored in public service. He has been a pillar of strength for the oppressed Muslims & a fervent voice for their inalienable rights.”

“His presidential victory & that of AKP in parliamentary elections is significant in so many ways, reflecting the trust & confidence of the Turkish people in his dynamic leadership. The bilateral relations between Pakistan & Turkiye will continue to stay on an upward trajectory. I keenly look forward to working with him to further deepen our strategic partnership in line with the excellent brotherhood between our two peoples,” he added.

Shehbaz Sharif Recep Tayyip Erdogan turkiye election

