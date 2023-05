ISLAMABAD: Former PTI leader and ex federal minister Fawad Chaudhary after parting ways with Imran Khan has also removed his photo from twitter account.

He changed the cover of his social media account early graced with Imran Khan’s photo and replaced it with a saying of US writer. The US writer says, “Let Perseverance be your engine and hope your fuel.”

However, on the other hand “PTI” is still present in Fawad’s twitter bio.