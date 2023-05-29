DC Hyderabad for intensifying anti-narcotics operations

HYDERABAD: Divisional Commissioner Hyderabad Bilal Ahmed Memon has directed all the Deputy Commissioners and SSPs of the division to intensify the ongoing anti-narcotics operations in their respective districts so that the menance of narcotics could be eradicated from the society. He was presiding over a meeting to review anti-narcotics operations at his main office.

DIG Hyderabad Syed Pir Mohammad Shah, Deputy Commissioner Hyderabad Fuad Ghaffar Soomro, Additional Commissioner II Hyderabad Shaikh Mohammad Rafiq and SP City Alina Rajper attended the meeting while Deputy Commissioners and SSPs of the division participated in the meeting through video link. Divisional Commissioner directed Deputy Commissioners and SSPs of Hyderabad Division to hold meeting regarding ongoing anti-narcotics operations every week. He also appealed to the media to sensitize people about the dangerous and deadly effects of narcotics and also to highlight the ongoing anti-narcotics operations by the divisional and district administrations for the eradication of narcotics. He underlined the need of organizing seminars and other awareness programmes on menance of narcotics in collaboration with social and educational institutions so that every member of the society could play vital role for the elimination of narcotics.

DIG Hyderabad Pir Mohammad Shah directed concerned Police officers to investigate fully that where those narcotics vehicles come from and who were involved in this heinous business so that scourge of narcotics and chewing tobacco could be eradicated.

On the other hand joint operations of the police and administration in Hyderabad Division is continued and according to report from April 29 to May 24, 2023 in District Hyderabad 244 cases were registered and 299 people were arrested while 16520 Manpuri and 77795 Gutka/Mawa pickets, 9 kg narcotics substance, 0.825 ice powder, Charas 4046.313 kg, 210 pints/nibs, 1320 bottles of liquor, 87 other raw materials were seized. Similarly, 36 cases were registered in Jamshoro district and 47 persons were arrested while 209.275 Manpuri, 11060.730 packets of gutka/mawa, narcotics substance 692 kg, 198.438 kg Charas, 4 pints/nibs,

15 liquor bottles and 2 vehicles were seized. In District Tando Allahyar 36 cases were registered and 40 persons were taken into custody while 5730 Manpuri and 44858 packets of gutka/mawa, 144 kg narcotics substance, 395 pints/ nibs were seized.

In District Tando Mohammad Khan 42 cases were registered and 50 persons were arrested while 18590 Manpuri and 14300 gutka /mawa packets, 46.1 narcotics substance, 4 kg Charas, 33 pints/nibs and 733 liquor bottles were seized. In District Dadu 84 cases were registered in Dadu district and 96 persons were arrested while 0.460 manpuri and 10462.630 gutka /mawa Packets, 2.404 kg narcotics substance, 0.655 kg Charas, 0.009 kg Heroin, 53 pints/nibs were seized.

In District Badin 54 cases were registered and 66 persons were arrested while 2567 Manpuri and 648688 packets of gutka/mawa, 6 kg narcotics substance, 25 kg other raw material were seized. In District Sujawal 31 cases were registered and 31 persons were arrested while 530 Manpuri, 21574 gutka /mawa packets, 8061 kg narcotics substance, 602.3 kg Charas and 160 liquor bottles were seized.

In District Thatta 81 cases were registered and 118 people were arrested while 800 manpuri and 34960 gutka/mawa packets, 7504.450 kg narcotics substance, 245 kg Charas, 290 pints/nibs, 230 liquor bottles were seized. In District Matiari 41 cases were registered and 46 persons were arrested while 2302 manpuri and 5933 gutka /mawa packets, 40 kg narcotics substance, 4341.385 kg Charas, 331 bottles of liquor and 183 other raw material were seized.

