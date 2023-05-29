Rana rules out talks with IK amid political impasse

FAISALABAD: Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah lambasted on Sunday Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan, saying that dialogue could only be held with the politicians.

Addressing a rally in Faisalabad, Sanaullah took a swipe at Mr Khan, saying, “Now Imran Khan is talking about negotiation. What should be negotiated with Imran? He did not even openly condemn the events that transpired on May 9. The young voters who voted for Imran Khan had made a huge mistake”.

Now Imran is plotting that somehow an incident will happen. He planned, and the PTI members were discussing whether to attack the house of a well-known PTI worker or kill one or two people, and then lay blame on us, the minister said.

“They also said and planned to somehow make people emotional by doing a ‘rape drama’. One of our intelligence agencies stopped it and told me at midnight that it was going to happen. I said I would explain it by holding a press conference, but they said, Rana Sahib, no one knows this man; maybe he will do something tonight. Therefore, the nation should be told right here and now”.

Mentioning about Indian spy Kulbhushan Sudhir Jadhav, Sanaullah said, “Those who attacked the military installations were as guilty as Indian spy Kulbhushan Sudhir Jadhav,”

“The Corps Commander’s House in Lahore contains many sensitive materials and valuable information,” Sanaullah maintained.

Earlier Sunday, Khan slammed Sanaullah for “trying to terrorise the nation by revealing a sham plot against women to cover up horror stories about to break in the media.”

In his tweet, the deposed prime minister uploaded a clip from the press conference of Sanaullah in which he talked about intercepting a phone call. The conversation was about an alleged plot to stage rape and blame law enforcement officials for the heinous crime to get global backing for human rights violation.

If there were any doubts about women being mistreated in jails, this press conference from this certified criminal should remove all such doubts.

He is so obviously trying to cover up and pre-empt the horror stories about to break in the media.

Sanaullah reiterated government’s resolve to bring those responsible for the events on May 9 to justice.