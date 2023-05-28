Sorting out Baloch militancy

EDITORIAL: A significant success in the counter-insurgency operations in Balochistan was achieved a few months ago - revealed only now, though - when the security forces arrested the founder of the self-styled Baloch National Army (BNA), Gulzar Imam Baloch alias Shambay. Produced before the media at Sikander Jamali Auditorium in Quetta on Tuesday, he seemed to sincerely repent the path, he said, he had chosen for the realisation of the rights of the people of Baluchistan.

He mentioned his involvement in dozens of attacks on law enforcement agencies and installations in Panjgur and Noshki. His group had also taken credit for triggering an explosive device attached to a motor- cycle outside a bank in Lahore’s busy Anarkali bazaar area in January of last year that left at least three people dead and 20 others wounded.

As to what made him change his mind and abjure violence, he told journalists that during detention he had a chance to reflect on the past and also meet with Baloch elders, which led him to arrive at the conclusion that the rights of his people could only be achieved through constitutional and political means.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has hailed what he described as the nabbing of “one of the most high-profile militant leaders,” expressing the highest appreciation for the security forces “for their untiring efforts to restore peace”. Admittedly, incidents of violence have considerably decreased in that restive province, but a low-level militancy is still going on, especially in its southern region.

Other insurgent groups, such as the Baloch Republican Army, Baluchistan Liberation Front, and United Baloch Army are said to have united under the umbrella of Baloch Liberation Army (BLA), which alone has carried out more than 36 attacks on security forces as well as on Chinese interests during the last about a year-and-a half. In April of 2022, a woman suicide bomber belonging to the BLA had blown herself up next to a van carrying Chinese nationals to the Confucius Institute at the Karachi University. Five persons, including three Chinese, lost their lives in that atrocity.

Earlier in 2018, members of this insurgent outfit tried, albeit unsuccessfully, to storm the Chinese Consulate in Karachi, killing four people; fortunately, the staff inside remained unhurt. The year after, three of its gunmen tried to enter a five-star hotel in Gwadar, killing at least one guard before getting shot by the security forces. Then four BLA gunmen attacked the Pakistan Stock Exchange in Karachi, killing two guards and a policeman and wounding several others before they were shot dead. These militants may be lying low but have not given up violence

The ‘reformed’ BNA commander said the issues (fuelling insurgency) can be resolved in a peaceful way. And to that end “the government, establishment and militants who have taken to the mountains should rectify their mistakes and play their role for the development of Balochistan.” It is a sensible suggestion. If the South Africa-like truth and reconciliation commission, often suggested to end confrontational politics in the wider national context, has any relevance to this country it is to the situation in Balochistan.

Also, considering that both Islamabad and Rawalpindi have had no qualms about negotiating with the TTP terrorists challenging the writ of the state, there should be no hesitation to sit with the ‘angry Baloch’ who have genuine grievances rooted in denial of political and economic rights. Gulzar Imam also offered to help all stakeholders talk with the disgruntled Baloch militants. It needs to be realized that political issues can be best resolved through political means rather than use of force.

