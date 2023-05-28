Punjab CM reviews pace of work at Johar Town project

LAHORE: The caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi visited walk and shop arena at Johar Town and Akbar Chowk flyover project on Saturday and also reviewed pace of work on the flyover project.

Mohsin Naqvi witnessed Italian, American, Chinese, Spanish and Mughal style pavilions. He directed early auction of the walk and shop arena adding that this state-of-the-art project should be auctioned in a transparent manner. He stated that walk and shop arena located at Johar Town, Khayaban-e-Firdousi will become a matter of interest for the investors adding that investment worth billions of rupees can be made on this project. National and foreign companies will be contacted for making an investment.

Commissioner Lahore/DG LDA while giving a briefing to the Caretaker CM Mohsin Naqvi apprised that the walk and shop arena has been constructed on 130 kanals. The walk and shop arena has been constructed on the international pattern. Business opportunities of 84 units of different sizes along with roof top restaurants are available in the arena. It was further informed during the meeting that parking facilities of more than 500 vehicles is available in the walk and shop arena.

Later the CM visited Samanabad underpass project and Poonch House. Mohsin Naqvi reviewed construction works of Samanabad underpass project and ordered to further expedite pace of work on the project.

He asserted that he would never tolerate sluggishness in the construction works adding that there should not be a delay of even a single day in the completion of the said project. He directed to complete the project within the stipulated deadline under any circumstances adding that this public convenience project should be completed by working day and night. The CM directed that high quality should be ensured in the construction works adding that excellent management should be done in order to maintain traffic flow during the construction works. Mohsin Naqvi inspected Poonch House renovation project and directed to complete the said project at the earliest.

Moreover, the CM Mohsin Naqvi presided over 23rd meeting of the Board of Governors of Punjab Mass Transit Authority at CM office in which matters pertaining to PMTA were reviewed. Approval was granted to extend the contract of Bahawalpur-Lodhran Speedo Bus Service. In principle approval was also granted to avail the services of a private contractor for Lodhran Bus Service through the Punjab Transport Company. Caretaker CM Mohsin Naqvi issued necessary directions to improve transport system in the Bahawalpur city. A Principal approval was also granted during the meeting to establish business model for the Metro Bus Service and Orange Line Metro Train stations.

The proposal to set up stalls, shops, ATMs and vending machines at Metro Bus Service and Orange Line Metro Train stations was reviewed. A consultation was also held during the meeting to introduce digital steamer, glass board and other advertisements on the stations and various tools of other advertisements. Matters relating to Islamabad, Rawalpindi Metro Bus were also reviewed. Caretaker CM Mohsin Naqvi underscored that it is a priority of the Punjab government to provide quality and safe journey to the masses.

