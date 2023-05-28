AVN 47.23 Decreased By ▼ -2.70 (-5.41%)
BAFL 29.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.8%)
BOP 3.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.08%)
CNERGY 3.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-4.19%)
DFML 9.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.63%)
DGKC 47.69 Increased By ▲ 1.04 (2.23%)
EPCL 43.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.8%)
FCCL 11.87 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.76%)
FFL 5.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.84%)
FLYNG 5.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.58%)
GGL 9.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.91%)
HUBC 67.87 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.28%)
HUMNL 5.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.74%)
KAPCO 22.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.32%)
KEL 1.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.1%)
LOTCHEM 27.34 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1.22%)
MLCF 27.84 Increased By ▲ 1.36 (5.14%)
NETSOL 70.33 Decreased By ▼ -2.28 (-3.14%)
OGDC 74.11 Decreased By ▼ -1.49 (-1.97%)
PAEL 9.61 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.21%)
PIBTL 3.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.28%)
PPL 56.82 Decreased By ▼ -1.78 (-3.04%)
PRL 13.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.27%)
SILK 1.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.9%)
SNGP 40.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-1.38%)
TELE 6.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-4.93%)
TPLP 11.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-5.12%)
TRG 90.20 Decreased By ▼ -2.43 (-2.62%)
UNITY 12.36 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.31%)
WTL 1.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.9%)
BR100 4,098 Decreased By -16.1 (-0.39%)
BR30 13,852 Decreased By -122.9 (-0.88%)
KSE100 40,965 Decreased By -65.1 (-0.16%)
KSE30 14,532 Decreased By -43.8 (-0.3%)
Brecorder Logo
May 28, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Punjab CM reviews pace of work at Johar Town project

Muhammad Saleem Published 28 May, 2023 03:34am
Follow us

LAHORE: The caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi visited walk and shop arena at Johar Town and Akbar Chowk flyover project on Saturday and also reviewed pace of work on the flyover project.

Mohsin Naqvi witnessed Italian, American, Chinese, Spanish and Mughal style pavilions. He directed early auction of the walk and shop arena adding that this state-of-the-art project should be auctioned in a transparent manner. He stated that walk and shop arena located at Johar Town, Khayaban-e-Firdousi will become a matter of interest for the investors adding that investment worth billions of rupees can be made on this project. National and foreign companies will be contacted for making an investment.

Commissioner Lahore/DG LDA while giving a briefing to the Caretaker CM Mohsin Naqvi apprised that the walk and shop arena has been constructed on 130 kanals. The walk and shop arena has been constructed on the international pattern. Business opportunities of 84 units of different sizes along with roof top restaurants are available in the arena. It was further informed during the meeting that parking facilities of more than 500 vehicles is available in the walk and shop arena.

Later the CM visited Samanabad underpass project and Poonch House. Mohsin Naqvi reviewed construction works of Samanabad underpass project and ordered to further expedite pace of work on the project.

He asserted that he would never tolerate sluggishness in the construction works adding that there should not be a delay of even a single day in the completion of the said project. He directed to complete the project within the stipulated deadline under any circumstances adding that this public convenience project should be completed by working day and night. The CM directed that high quality should be ensured in the construction works adding that excellent management should be done in order to maintain traffic flow during the construction works. Mohsin Naqvi inspected Poonch House renovation project and directed to complete the said project at the earliest.

Moreover, the CM Mohsin Naqvi presided over 23rd meeting of the Board of Governors of Punjab Mass Transit Authority at CM office in which matters pertaining to PMTA were reviewed. Approval was granted to extend the contract of Bahawalpur-Lodhran Speedo Bus Service. In principle approval was also granted to avail the services of a private contractor for Lodhran Bus Service through the Punjab Transport Company. Caretaker CM Mohsin Naqvi issued necessary directions to improve transport system in the Bahawalpur city. A Principal approval was also granted during the meeting to establish business model for the Metro Bus Service and Orange Line Metro Train stations.

The proposal to set up stalls, shops, ATMs and vending machines at Metro Bus Service and Orange Line Metro Train stations was reviewed. A consultation was also held during the meeting to introduce digital steamer, glass board and other advertisements on the stations and various tools of other advertisements. Matters relating to Islamabad, Rawalpindi Metro Bus were also reviewed. Caretaker CM Mohsin Naqvi underscored that it is a priority of the Punjab government to provide quality and safe journey to the masses.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

Mohsin Naqvi Johar Town project

Comments

1000 characters

Punjab CM reviews pace of work at Johar Town project

Govt rules out negotiations with Imran

Audio leaks: Probe commission questions stay order issued by SC bench

Online billing solution: ECC approves Rs263.988m more funds for CGA office

Income tax: Govt likely to introduce e-assessment scheme

IK says ‘will give a surprise’ soon

Different categories of cos: SECP gets powers to approve capital expenditure/disposal of fixed assets

Business bank account opening: RRMC for making NTN mandatory

Northern region: AC-IV Pindi to be redesignated as insurance tribunal

Gharo cluster transmission: WPPs for removing constraints

Cabinet approves new directors on USF board

Read more stories