Imran Ismail parts ways with PTI

KARACHI: Former Sindh governor Imran Ismail on Saturday announced that he was leaving Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and resigning from all the party positions.

“I have decided that I am resigning from PTI positions, as I am the additional secretary general and a member of the core committee,” the former governor said while addressing a press conference at Karachi Press Club.

At the outset of the presser, Imran Ismail said that he is possibly addressing his “last political press conference”. He noted that he had a very ‘amazing’ journey with party chairman Imran Khan.

“I was among the four people who laid the foundation of the PTI. There were many ups and downs in the struggle and we dreamed of a developing and prosperous Pakistan,” he added.—INP

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023