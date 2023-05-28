66 vehicles stolen and snatched in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD: The federal capital is constantly witnessing a rise in the cases of auto thefts and mobile snatching as carjackers stole and snatched 66 vehicles and armed gangs snatched over 27 mobile phones in various parts of the city during the last week.

According to data gathered by Business Recorder, over 10 cases of robbery and snatching of cash at gunpoint were reported to various police stations in the city. During last week, gangs of auto thieves remained active as they stole or snatched 56 motorbikes and 10 cars.

Motorbikes stolen or snatched during the last week bore registration numbers: RNL-4690 of Asif, BDN-892 of Zarak Dawood, AUQ-901 of Atif Masih, a bike of Muhammad Arif, KDW-3550 of Saif Ullah, VP-500 of Muhammad Rafique, BNM-544 of Ghulam Hussain, LEO-3290 of Shehryar Khan, a bike of Tehreer Hussain, RLF-9354 of Muhammad Siraj, CAQ-412 of Numan Arif, FDZ-8628 of Usama, RIL-6718 of Numan Zaman, RIR-6007 of Akbar Saeed, a bike of Syed Aqeel, RIN-7387 of Hassan Khan, a bike of Saleem Kamal, KMZ-9814 of Muhammad Waleed, ABL-778 of Mehmood, a bike of Hafiz Imran, AYM-747 of Hameed Khan, SGL-8110 of Zain Iqbal, a bike of Naveed Ahmed, a CBL-231 of Muhammad Asghar, RIN-7010 of Fida Hussain, AAK-723 of Shakeel, BZP-487 of Muhammad Rukhsar, a bike of Noor Ulla, a bike of Sagheer Ahmed and Avn-644 OF Sohail Anayat.

Auto thieves also stole motorbikes including ALH-8854 of Muhammad Umer, MHK-8858 of Abdul Wahid, Bjn-350 OF Ahmed Raza, AMN-3507 of Suliman Ahmed, RIN-408 of Sabir Ali, a bike of Muhammad Sohail, BRN-933 of Naeem ul Haq, a bike of Adnan Kamal, LEM-3953 of Muhammad Raza, a bike of Muneed Ahmed Akhan, AEB-1635 of Abdul Mehboob, AMF-4222 of Sawab Khan, BWQ-511 of Malik Mudassar, a bike of Muhammad Anwer Raza, BNR-621 of Hamaza Ijaz, a bike of Zahid Ahmed, F-6014 of Awais Khan, SLN-005 of Haider Ali, CCN-729 of Asim, Bxp-232 OF Abdul Wahab, ALM-088 of Chaudhry Muhammad Usman, bike of Muhammad Usama, KBL-1461 of Mazher Abbas, FA-6529 of Afser Ali, a bike of Sherwan Ghori, BRR-311 of Muhammad Danish, BAM-439 of Ghulam Shabir, GL-2981 of Muhammad Sajjad, a bike of Mubrik and RIL-6300 of Muhammad Rashid Khan.

The 11 cars stolen by the car lifters bore registration numbers: L-21016 of Abdul Moez Qureshi, B-1157 of Adil, VB-949 of Asim Tariq, IDK-735 of Sahibzada, a vehicle of Sher Afzal, RIS-06 of Durrani Meeer, LEO-1802 of Muhammad Qasim, AQC-816 of Sadidqu ur Rehman, LED-4120 of Rahim Iftikhar and T-2938 of Abubakr.

During the last week, criminal gangs were most active within the limits of Industrial Area, Aabpara, Khanna, Karachi Company, and Kohsar police stations.

In the same period, auto thieves stole 12 motorbikes, two cars, armed persons snatched two mobile phones and robbers looted gold ornaments and cash form a house.

Similarly, Aabpara police station registered nine cases of auto theft, two cases of mobile snatching and one case of robbery during the last week.

