PTI Senator says won’t quit party, condemns May 9 mayhem

Recorder Report Published 28 May, 2023 03:34am
ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Senator Shahzad Waseem on Saturday condemned the violent incidents of May 9 in which military installations were attacked but he did clarify that he was not going to part ways with the party.

Speaking at a presser, he said that “whatever happened on May 09 was condemnable as it should not have happened and there should be a proper probe into the arson.”

He called upon the political leadership and other stakeholders to find a solution to the problems confronting the country through talks.

He made it clear that he is not going to part ways with PTI and will continue to undertake his responsibilities as opposition leader in the upper house of parliament.

He said sacrifices rendered by the military to defend the country is second to none, adding the attack on the Lahore Corps Commander House was unacceptable and those involved in it should be punished.

“You cannot set ablaze your house and those who are found involved in it should be punished according to the law of the land,” he added.

Meanwhile, PTI appointed Rauf Hassan as its new central secretary information with immediate effect.

PTI’s additional secretary general Omar Ayub issued the notification of Hassan’s appointment after getting a go ahead from PTI chairman Imran Khan.

Hassan was replaced with Farrukh Habib as he is in the hiding to avoid arrest as the police have launched a crackdown on PTI leadership after May 09 arson.

Meanwhile, ex-PTI MNA Raja Khurram Nawaz, along with other leaders from Rawalpindi district, parted ways with PTI following the events of May 9.

Speaking at a presser, he said that he along with all his companions is quitting the party, and he also announced to quit all party positions.

He said he was resigning from politics for now and would decide the next plan of action after consulting his supporters.

Nawaz further said that the ones responsible for the violent incidents should be punished but those who were innocent and detained in jails should be released.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

