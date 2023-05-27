AVN 47.23 Decreased By ▼ -2.70 (-5.41%)
May 27, 2023
Blome briefed about IMF’s ambivalence

  • US Ambassador Donald Blome and Finance Minister Ishaq Dar discuss matters of mutual interest and enhancing bilateral relations
APP Published May 27, 2023 Updated May 27, 2023 08:56am
ISLAMABAD: Ambassador of the United States of America (USA) to Pakistan Donald Blome Friday called on Finance Minister Senator Muhammad Ishaq Dar and discussed matters of mutual interest and enhancing the existing bilateral relations between both countries.

Ishaq Dar welcomed Donald Blome and shared deep-rooted historic and durable bilateral relations with the United States on economic and trade fronts, said a press release issued here.

He shared economic policies and priorities of the government to address the challenging economic environment and set the economy to stability and growth.

US’ Blome briefed about constant IMF procrastination

He informed Ambassador Blome about the government’s pragmatic plans related to revenues and expenditures for meeting its national as well as international financial obligations.

The finance minister shared various economic avenues in which both countries can further deepen their economic relations.

He also informed the envoy about the ongoing IMF programme and assured the dedication of the government to complete the programme.

Ambassador Donald Blome underscored that both countries enjoy good relations and expressed confidence in the policies and programmes of the government for economic sustainability and socio-economic uplift of the masses.

He extended his support to further promote bilateral economic, investment and trade relations between both countries.

Finance Minister Senator Ishaq Dar thanked the US Ambassador and reiterated the desire of the government to further deepen bilateral trade and investment ties with the USA.

Syed Tanwir Hasan May 27, 2023 07:34am
Pakistan needs US intervention to help in early World Bank programme as well as direct US aid in this turbulent time. After all it was US that sustained Pakistan throughout past decades to sustain.
TimetoMoVVeOn May 27, 2023 07:54am
Stop begging everyone to give you a loan and stand proud financially on your own feet like India
