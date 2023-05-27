AVN 47.23 Decreased By ▼ -2.70 (-5.41%)
May 27, 2023
FCCI President welcomes TEXPO organised by TDAP

Press Release Published 27 May, 2023 06:09am
FAISALABAD: Dr. Khurram Tariq, President Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI) participated in the inaugural ceremony of the fourth edition of the TEXPO organized by the TDAP. Prime Minister Mian Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif was the chief guest of this international expo.

Dr. Khurram Tariq termed this exhibition as a positive step toward the promotion of the Pakistani textile sector at the international level. He said that the participation of the Prime Minister is indicative of the keen interest of the government in the revival of the textile industry.

He said “It also reflects the commitment of the government to restore the textile sector on a sustained basis”. He added that the Prime Minister fully understood the importance of the textile sector in the overall national economy and was trying its optimum best to resolve its basic and core issues.

He said that the participation of foreign buyers in this expo would help Pakistani exporters to get maximum orders and enhance the Pakistani textile exports to the global markets.

FCCI TDAP Pakistani exporters Pakistani textile exports Dr. Khurram Tariq TEXPO

